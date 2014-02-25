MADRID Feb 25 Spain's economy is set to grow by 1 percent in 2014 and 1.5 percent in 2015, enabling the country to start reducing its high unemployment rate, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday.

In his annual state-of-the-nation speech, Rajoy also said he would soon implement a wide-ranging tax reform that will alleviate the fiscal burden on middle- and low-income taxpayers.

Social security contributions will also be cut for companies creating jobs, he said.