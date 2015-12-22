MADRID Dec 22 Spanish economic output expanded by 0.8 percent in the last three months of the year from a quarter earlier, the Bank of Spain forecast on Tuesday, ahead of official preliminary data due Jan. 29.

That was unchanged from economic growth registered in the third quarter.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 3.2 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, the bank said, just below the government's own forecast of 3.3 percent and compared to 1.4 percent in 2014.

The economy would grow by 2.8 percent next year, the bank said in its quarterly report, above its previous forecast of 2.7 percent.

The main source of economic uncertainty hanging over Spain right now is the evolution of reforms and budget policies, the Bank said, after an inconclusive election on Sunday left four parties facing complex negotiations to form a government. (Reporting by Paul Day, by Sarah White)