MADRID Oct 27 Spain's acting Economy Minister
Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that economic growth in 2016
would be "clearly" above 3 percent, exceeding the government's
official target of 2.9 percent.
Spain's economy has largely weathered a 10-month political
deadlock which is expected to end this weekend when the
centre-right People's Party (PP) forms a minority government.
Preliminary data for third quarter economic output from the
National Statistics Institute (INE) is due on Oct. 28.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing
by Amanda Calvo)