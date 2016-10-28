(Refiles to fix spelling in last paragraph)
MADRID Oct 28 Spain's economy expanded by 0.7
percent in the July to September period on a quarterly basis,
according to preliminary data from the National Statistics
Institute (INE) on Friday, a slight slowdown from the previous
three months.
That was in line with economists' forecasts, and down from
the quarterly growth of 0.8 percent registered in the second
quarter.
Spain's economy has largely weathered a 10-month political
deadlock caused by two inconclusive elections, as a recovery in
the job market and a record tourism season boosted consumer
spending.
On an annual basis output grew by 3.2 percent, INE said,
exceeding forecasts but down from 3.4 percent in the previous
quarter. Last quarter's reading was revised upwards from 3.2
percent.
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jesus Aguado)