MADRID Oct 8 Spain's economy may grow above 3.1 percent in 2016, up from the current official target of 2.9 percent, despite the current political deadlock, acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told reporters in Washington on Saturday.

"My understanding is that we will beat this forecast, the accurate (figure) will be better than the forecast from the International Monetary Fund," De Guindos told reporters on the sidelines of an IMF and World Bank meeting in Washington.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday increased its 2016 growth forecast for Spain to 3.1 percent from 2.6 percent. It also increased its 2017 forecast by 0.1 of a percentage point.

Spain is growing at one of the fastest paces in the euro zone despite nine months without a government after two inconclusive elections. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Robert Hetz)