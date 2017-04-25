MADRID, April 25 The governor of the Bank of
Spain said on Tuesday that more structural reforms were needed
to further reduce the country's public deficit, but conditions
would need to remain favourable to do so.
"Reforms that increase the economy's growth potential,
maintaining competition and fiscal consolidation policies, are
necessary to carry on reducing the deficit," Governor Luis Maria
Linde told a parliamentary committee.
Spain has agreed with Brussels a deficit target of 3.1
percent of GDP for this year, which Linde has said he expects
the government to be able to meet.
Linde reiterated a forecast for 2017 Spanish economic growth
of 2.8 percent and said the economy was resisting the gradual
disappearance of tail winds such as low energy prices. However,
uncertainties from Britain's exit from the EU remained high, he
said.
The most recent indicators showed that economic growth in
the first quarter of 2017 could have been greater than the 0.7
percent registered in the last quarter of 2016, Linde said.
