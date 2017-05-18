BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital
* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement
MADRID May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.
"These are positive data. They show the government's forecasts are conservative," de Guindos told an event in Madrid. Spain recently hiked its growth projections for 2017 to 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent.
Separately, de Guindos also said that a "bad bank" known as Sareb, which is partially backed by the government and was created at the height of a banking crisis to cleanse bailed out lenders of their soured property assets, was looking to place a listed real estate vehicle in the market by the end of the year.
These vehicles, dubbed REITs, have become increasingly popular in Spain as the property market begins to recover from a 2008 crash. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Angus Berwick)
* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement
LUXEMBOURG, June 20 European Union states locked horns on Tuesday over moving the bloc's London-based regulators for banking and drugs after Brexit, a test of unity for the 27 remaining members, most of which have expressed interest in hosting them.