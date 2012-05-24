* IMF, ECB role could add credibility
* Banks, regions are potential strain on government finances
* Spain won't meet deficit target - opposition leader
* Protesters take to streets against reforms, Bankia
MADRID, May 24 International institutions will
oversee an audit of Spain's banks aimed at reassuring investors
that bailout costs will not spiral as the prospect of new
Spanish borrowing threatens to further inflame the euro zone
crisis.
Spain's weak banks and overspending regions are central to
the European debt crisis as many investors believe the
government will only be able to support them by seeking
international aid.
Spain announced a bailout of at least 9 billion euros ($11
billion) and full state takeover for troubled lender Bankia
on Wednesday. Meanwhile, officials debated how to back
regions that must refinance 36 billion euros this year.
A government source said the European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund would oversee an external audit
aimed at easing concerns over the health of the banking sector.
The source said full details were yet to be decided.
"You have to include them in a way because there is a
significant amount of distrust placed by investors on figures
provided by the Bank of Spain and the Treasury," Citi economist
Guillaume Menuet said.
"It's a bit of a double-edged sword, though, because if the
figures turn out to be too optimistic it hurts their
credibility."
Four stages of banking reforms have failed to convince
investors that the financial sector has fully accounted for
losses from a 10-year property boom that burst in 2007-2008.
The aim of the external audits, due to be completed by
mid-June, is to put a definitive number on how much the
government might have to spend to shore up banks after forcing
them to recognise 137 billion euros in losses.
The government named consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland
Berger to audit the banks from the top down and look at how they
would weather a prolonged recession. Three or four other firms
will examine bank books and real estate holdings from the bottom
up.
Premiums on Spanish debt, as measured by the spread between
Spanish and German benchmark bonds, have jumped to euro era
highs in the last week after the government stepped in to rescue
Bankia, which holds some 10 percent of retail deposits.
The risk premium moved up to more than 492 basis points on
Thursday before falling back to about 480
.
Apart from bailed out Greece, Portugal and Ireland, Spain
has underperformed all euro zone governments in debt markets
this year as the prospect of new borrowing has risen.
"The risk is quite high that Spain will need outside help,
at least on the recapitalisation side," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
ECB MEDICINE
In a meeting with European leaders on Wednesday night, Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy pushed for rapid European Central Bank
intervention - such as bond buying on secondary markets - to
bring down Spain's borrowing costs. But he got no firm
commitments..
He stressed that he was not requesting ECB aid for Spanish
banks, which would imply a rescue for the sovereign.
Spain has outlined budget savings of some 45 billion euros,
including around 18 billion euros from the regions, to cut one
of the highest public deficits in the euro zone from 8.9 percent
of gross domestic product last year to 5.3 percent this year.
Since the economy dipped back into its second recession in
three years, economists see the target as ambitious at best.
"We won't make it," Elena Valenciano, a leader of the
opposition Socialist Party, told Reuters in an interview,
recommending a change in the pace of budget and deficit cutting.
"We need ECB bond buying as a fever-reducer, euro bonds as
an antibiotic to kill the infection and growth policies as the
vitamins to return to health," Valenciano said.
Such steps are impossible for Spain alone, however, and
Germany remains strongly opposed to issuing shared euro zone
bonds, which would push up its own borrowing costs.
As the predicament of Spain's banks worsens, its politicians
trade blame. Rajoy's People's Party (PP) accuses the
Socialist-appointed Bank of Spain governor, whose term ends in
July. Socialists, who lost power last year, point out that
Bankia and other troubled banks were run by PP allies.
In another sign of the rising political temperature, unions
protested outside parliament against labour market reforms the
government says it needs to bring down 24 percent unemployment.
Unions call it an attack on workers' rights.
"Everything our parents built is going to hell, that simple.
I think it's unfair," said Esther, a 31-year-old accountant amid
the thousands of protesters waving red flags and chanting.
Demonstrators kept up protests outside Bankia offices in
Madrid, holding banners that said "Return what you have hidden"
and chanting "Thieves, thieves!"
Even as the banks try to sort out their problems stemming
from the burst property bubble, the government has called on
them to lend to the 17 autonomous regions to help them pay debts
for everything from hospital workers to road sweeps.
The regions, which make up around half of total public
spending and are key to Spain meeting its deficit goal, have
been told they could face central government intervention in
their finances if they don't carry out cost cutting plans to
reduce the shortfall.
"This puts more pressure on the banks to roll over these
credit lines. In the end everything goes back to the banks in
Spain, which is another reason we need resolution on the banks
as soon as possible," said Gilles Moec, economist at Deutsche
Bank.