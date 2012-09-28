* Banking audit to show 60 bln euros capital need
* Spain to tap only 40 bln euros of European money-source
* Economic outlook in focus in bank audit, 2013 budget
By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Sept 28 An independent audit on Spanish
banks, which along with an austerity budget appears to prepare
the way for a government bailout, is likely to show on Friday
that troubled lenders need around 60 billion euros ($77 billion)
to return to health.
However, the amount Madrid finally taps from a credit line
already agreed with the European Union for recapitalising banks
will be significantly less thanks to a series of other measures,
a government source said.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, replaced
Greece, Ireland and Portugal earlier this year as the main
threat to the survival of the euro currency project.
Battered by a deep recession, mass unemployment, indebted
regions and crippled banks after a decade-long boom fuelled by a
property bubble ended abruptly in 2007, the country secured the
100-billion-euro European lifeline for the banks in June, and
has since then quietly laid the ground for a state bailout.
Both the 2013 budget presented on Thursday and results of
the audit of Spain's 14 main banks by consultancy Oliver Wyman
are necessary steps for Madrid to request sovereign aid and
trigger a bond-buying programme by the European Central Bank.
The results of the banking audit are due in a news
conference at the economy ministry at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos and banking executives said
last week that the audit findings would be in line with
preliminary estimates of 62 billion euros in capital needs for
the banks, published in June.
A government source told Reuters the final figure should be
between 55 billion euros and 60 billion euros. However, Spain
will end up drawing less than this. "We could see something at
around 40 billion euros," said the source, on condition of
anonymity.
This is because some banks are expected to be able to raise
capital by themselves. Also toxic assets - such as loans for
property projects which are unlikely to be repaid - will be
transferred into a "bad bank" and bondholders will have to
accept sharp reductions in the value of the debt.
Banking and official sources cautioned that the figures
could shift in last minute talks on the parameters of the audit
between the banks, the government, international creditors and
Oliver Wyman.
Banking sources told Reuters that tax credits would probably
not be taken into account, meaning capital needs for
state-rescued lender Bankia could increase by 6
billion euros to 25 billion. This does not include an earlier
public cash injection of 4.5 billion euros.
The figure would also go up for the three other nationalised
bank CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and Banco de Valencia.
The business daily Cinco Dias reported on Friday that the
banks considered as sound in the audit would be allowed the tax
credits, but only by accounting for them over a five year
period.
Spain is also bracing on Friday for a credit review - due
before the end of September - from ratings agency Moody's which
currently rates Spain's debt at just one notch above junk.
UNREALISTIC BUDGET
Another parameter that may influence the final audit figure
is the economic forecast used to calculate the shortfall. The
audit was based on an assumption that the economy would shrink
0.3 percent in 2013, but this already looks outdated as
conditions quickly deteriorate.
Analysts and international bodies forecast a contraction of
the economy of between 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent, closer to
the adverse case scenario of a 2.1 percent recession next year.
Sources with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters
this week that Oliver Wyman would stick to its base case and
stressed scenarios, denying reports in Spanish media that the
consultancy could use a tougher base-case scenario.
The same uncertainty over the economic outlook hangs over
Spain's 2013 budget. On Thursday the government stuck to
forecasts released in July of a 0.5 percent recession in 2013
and of an unemployment rate of 24.3 percent which analysts
unanimously say is untenable.
"The first reading is that this budget looks unrealistic,"
said Soledad Pellón, analyst at IG Markets. "It is highly likely
that the final adjustment for 2013 will be higher, given also
that there are lot of doubts about whether the 2012 deficit
target of 6.3 percent will be met."
The government said the budget savings next year would come
to 13 billion euros despite a 5 percent rise in pensions costs
and a 34 percent surge in debt servicing costs.
Massive savings could be achieved in these areas if Spain
were to seek aid, bringing immediate relief to lower its
borrowing costs. The ECB has said it will buy the debt of
troubled countries such as Spain to lower their bond yields,
provided they apply for a sovereign bailout.
As it stands, the government expects to spend 39 billion
euros in interest on debt next year and 122 billion euros in
pensions, around 5.5 billion euros more than last year.
The EU has recommended that Spain review the solvency of its
pension system, opening the door to the government overturning a
law that indexes pensions to inflation every year, and
accelerating the phasing in of an older retirement age.
The issue is part of talks with Brussels to prepare for a
bailout, and the government acknowledged on Thursday the strains
on the system when it tapped its social security reserves to the
tune of 3 billion euros to pay pensions this year.
Government officials dodged reporters' questions on Thursday
on deeper changes to pensions, saying the inflation index is
still in effect.