MADRID Oct 30 Spain's recession extended into
the third quarter while inflation stayed high in October, data
showed, indicating a government austerity programme to cut the
public deficit is also pushing up living costs.
Gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent quarter on quarter
between July and September, marking the fifth straight quarter
of contraction, according to Tuesday's preliminary data from the
National Statistics Institute.
The reading was slightly better than forecasts for a fall of
0.4 percent, but any suggestion that that marked an upturn was
"a mirage," said Estefania Ponte, an economist at Madrid-based
broker Cortal Consors.
"It does not mean the economy is doing better, but only
shows the families have brought forward purchases ahead of the
VAT hike," she said.
On an annual basis, he economy shrank 1.6 percent,
suggesting Spain was in line to meet its end-of-year GDP target.
EU-harmonised consumer prices rose by 3.5 percent
year-on-year in October, according to separate preliminary data
that topped a Reuters forecast of 3.4 percent. The figure was
unchanged from September.
Spain's conservatives, in power since December, have laid
out spending cuts and tax hikes worth over 60 billion euros to
end-2014 to cut the budget gap to within EU guidelines.
The measures included an across-the-board increase of the
value-added tax rate, in force since Sept. 1, which pushed up
consumer prices and hit sentiment on the high street.
Retail sales fell at the sharpest pace on record in
September after already cash-strapped shoppers shied away from
purchases after the tax hike.
The euro zone's fourth largest economy is at the centre of
the bloc's debt crisis on concerns the government cannot control
its finances.
Spain's refinancing costs on international debt markets
soared to euro-era highs in July but have since eased after the
European Central Bank said it would activate a sovereign
bond-buying programme for countries that ask for European aid.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appears in no rush to apply for
aid, with debt premiums falling to more manageable levels since
the ECB announcement and wary that deeper austerity measures
might further hobble the economic recovery and fuel popular
protests.