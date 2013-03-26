(Corrects official forecast to -0.5 percent)
By Paul Day
MADRID, March 26 Spain's economy will sink
deeper into recession this year, the Bank of Spain said on
Tuesday, sending a stark message to the government as it
prepares to revise its own growth forecast.
In its annual update of economic forecasts, the central bank
said it saw Spain's economy shrinking by 1.5 percent in 2013
following a 1.4 percent contraction last year as austerity
continues to exacerbate the effects of a burst property bubble.
The central bank's new estimate is well below the official
forecast of -0.5 percent of GDP, although the government is
widely expected to revise that figure downwards in April.
The Bank of Spain prediction is broadly in line with
consensus, with most economists expecting the economy to
struggle to return to growth this year on the back of dire
domestic demand and a weakening external sector.
Spain sank into its second recession since 2009 at the end
of 2011 as the fallout from a property bust five years ago
continued to weigh on every aspect of economic activity, from
its beleaguered banks to high street sales.
The Bank of Spain data suggested the quarterly contraction
in the first three months of this year had been less pronounced
than in the last quarter of 2012 when the gross domestic product
shrank at the fastest rate since the beginning of 2009.
It said the Spanish economy would exit the recession and
register a 0.6 percent growth in 2014.
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an
interview on Sunday he expected the economy to return to
quarterly growth by the end of 2013 and expand almost 1 percent
next year.
But unemployment is likely to hit another record high of
27.1 percent in the course of the year, the bank said, up from a
current 26 percent, one of the highest rates in the euro zone.
It also said the country's public deficit would reach 6
percent of gross domestic product for 2013, above targets set by
Europe of 4.5 percent of GDP, and 5.9 percent of GDP next year.
Spain is in talks with the European Commission to soften its
deficit-cutting path. It hopes to get one or two extra years,
until 2016, to reduce its budget shortfall under the European
ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.
