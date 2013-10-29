* Retail sales rise year on year for first time since June
2010
* September figure boosted by year-earlier sales tax hike
* Data encouraging, but no change in trend yet, says
economist
* Budget deficit to August on track for 2013 target -
government
By Paul Day
MADRID, Oct 29 Spanish retail sales rose for the
first time since June 2010 in September and the government said
this year's budget was on track, offering glimmers of hope for a
long-depressed economy as the country exits a two-year
recession.
The 2.2 percent annual growth in sales was flattered by a
rise in value added tax in September 2012, which had hit
consumer spending hard in that month, and on a monthly basis
retail activity fell again last month.
But the data nevertheless marked the first year-on-year rise
after 38 consecutive falls, suggesting the stirrings of a
recovery in domestic demand to go with the established growth in
exports that is pulling the economy out of its slump.
"We've not seen a rise in retail sales for many years," said
Jose Luis Martinez, economist at Citi in Madrid. "It's a good
figure, but we need to wait a couple of months before drawing
any conclusions."
After nine quarters of contraction, Spain emerged from
recession in the three months to September, according to a Bank
of Spain forecast of 0.1 percent growth that statistics
institute INE is expected to confirm on Wednesday.
The recovery has been hampered by successive waves of
austerity from a government intent on cutting state debt and the
fiscal deficit, and a chronically high unemployment rate that
has left more than one in four workers out of a job.
That, along with banks' reluctance to lend in the aftermath
of a real estate crash, has crippled domestic demand, and INE
said retail sales fell 2.5 percent in September from August,
when they dropped a revised 4.8 percent year on year.
CLOSING THE BUDGET GAP
Since its property bubble burst in 2008, Spain has struggled
to persuade wary investors it can control its finances, with the
government nursing one of the largest budget shortfalls in the
euro zone.
While further dampening already dire domestic demand, a slew
of unpopular spending cuts and tax hikes helped Spain reduce its
deficit to August, according to Treasury Ministry figures on
Tuesday.
The public deficit in the first eight months of the year,
excluding local authority budgets, reached 4.8 percent of
economic output.
Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras said that left the
government on track to hit the year-end target of 6.5 percent.
"Once more, disciplined spending means we will meet the deficit
target, which is also part of the economic recovery," she said.
In an attempt to boost consumption, the government has this
year eased off on austerity measures, and it has promised tax
cuts in 2015, an election year.
But the European Commission in Brussels is pushing Madrid to
shave another around 35 billion euros from the deficit by 2016
and many economists and business leaders are concerned the slump
will continue to be felt by the general population regardless of
headline figures.
Amando Sanchez Falcon, executive corporate manager of the
world's third biggest discount supermarket Dia, said he
did not anticipate a big increase in retail sales in coming
quarters.
"The market is really tough and flattish... not to say
negative in terms of food consumption," he said on Monday after
the group reported a rise in adjusted net profit in the third
quarter.