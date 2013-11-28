(Adds Spain's deputy economy minister, details, background)

* Spain confirms exited two-year recession in third quarter

* Positive trend in internal demand key driver of output growth

* If confirmed, pattern could herald sustainable recovery

By Paul Day

MADRID, Nov 27 Spain on Thursday confirmed it had exited its two-year recession in the third quarter thanks both to strong exports and an uptick in internal demand, a result which could herald a more sustainable recovery.

Internal demand, which accounts for about two thirds of the 1-trillion-euro-a-year Spanish gross domestic product, has been falling continuously since early 2010, offsetting rising exports.

It still had a 2.5 percent drag on third quarter output, the least negative reading since mid-2011 and, along with a 1.4 percent boost by external demand, enough for overall economic output to grow by 0.1 percent on the period.

Gutted by the collapse of a housing boom in 2008 and massive unemployment, Spanish household spending has been a major headache for companies as well as for the government.

Deputy Economy Minister Fernando Jimenez Latorre on Thursday said the government expected the economy to keep expanding in the fourth quarter of the year, adding his voice to an upbeat forecast from the Bank of Spain earlier this week.

The central bank said on Wednesday that most recent data suggested third quarter economic recovery would continue in to the fourth and an improvement in confidence amongst retailers and households was a driving factor.

Retail sales rose for the first time in three years in September, partially thanks to the introduction of a value-added tax hike in the same month in 2012.

While sales dropped again in October, they did so by just 0.5 percent, the lowest contraction since June 2010, suggesting some confidence may be returning to the high street.

"There are indications that the situation is easing with concerns to the contraction in demand, and this is somewhat encouraging. It's indicative that the adjustment in the economy is proceeding at a much faster pace than we would have thought just six months ago," said Silvio Peruzzo, economist at Nomura.

INFLATION

In another sign Spaniards may be reaching into their wallets again, Spain's new car sales rose for the second straight month in October, partially due to subsidies.

The strong jump in sales of 34.4 percent from a year earlier prompted the car association Anfac to say they were optimistic about the rest of the year and 2014.

The government has pencilled in annual growth of 0.7 percent in 2014, though in an interview with Reuters, the Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said that was a conservative estimate.

The government has also said it expects inflation to remain below 0.5 percent by the end of the year.

Spanish national consumer prices rose just 0.2 percent in November, according to flash data on Thursday, after falling in October for the first time in four years, a further element helping to lure cash-strapped Spaniards back to stores.

A three-percentage-point hike in value-added tax in September 2012, along with fuel prices, distorted the year-on-year inflation figures and were largely behind Spain's first annual price contraction in four years in October.

Spain's European-Union harmonised prices rose 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier after remaining flat in October, INE said.

The November price rise helped ease concerns that Spain was entering a cycle of decreasing prices. (Additional reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by Julien Toyer and Toby Chopra)