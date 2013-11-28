(Adds Spain's deputy economy minister, details, background)
* Spain confirms exited two-year recession in third quarter
* Positive trend in internal demand key driver of output
growth
* If confirmed, pattern could herald sustainable recovery
By Paul Day
MADRID, Nov 27 Spain on Thursday confirmed it
had exited its two-year recession in the third quarter thanks
both to strong exports and an uptick in internal demand, a
result which could herald a more sustainable recovery.
Internal demand, which accounts for about two thirds of the
1-trillion-euro-a-year Spanish gross domestic product, has been
falling continuously since early 2010, offsetting rising
exports.
It still had a 2.5 percent drag on third quarter output, the
least negative reading since mid-2011 and, along with a 1.4
percent boost by external demand, enough for overall economic
output to grow by 0.1 percent on the period.
Gutted by the collapse of a housing boom in 2008 and massive
unemployment, Spanish household spending has been a major
headache for companies as well as for the government.
Deputy Economy Minister Fernando Jimenez Latorre on Thursday
said the government expected the economy to keep expanding in
the fourth quarter of the year, adding his voice to an upbeat
forecast from the Bank of Spain earlier this week.
The central bank said on Wednesday that most recent data
suggested third quarter economic recovery would continue in to
the fourth and an improvement in confidence amongst retailers
and households was a driving factor.
Retail sales rose for the first time in three years in
September, partially thanks to the introduction of a value-added
tax hike in the same month in 2012.
While sales dropped again in October, they did so by just
0.5 percent, the lowest contraction since June 2010, suggesting
some confidence may be returning to the high street.
"There are indications that the situation is easing with
concerns to the contraction in demand, and this is somewhat
encouraging. It's indicative that the adjustment in the economy
is proceeding at a much faster pace than we would have thought
just six months ago," said Silvio Peruzzo, economist at Nomura.
INFLATION
In another sign Spaniards may be reaching into their wallets
again, Spain's new car sales rose for the second straight month
in October, partially due to subsidies.
The strong jump in sales of 34.4 percent from a year earlier
prompted the car association Anfac to say they were optimistic
about the rest of the year and 2014.
The government has pencilled in annual growth of 0.7 percent
in 2014, though in an interview with Reuters, the Treasury
Minister Cristobal Montoro said that was a conservative
estimate.
The government has also said it expects inflation to remain
below 0.5 percent by the end of the year.
Spanish national consumer prices rose just 0.2 percent in
November, according to flash data on Thursday, after falling in
October for the first time in four years, a further element
helping to lure cash-strapped Spaniards back to stores.
A three-percentage-point hike in value-added tax in
September 2012, along with fuel prices, distorted the
year-on-year inflation figures and were largely behind Spain's
first annual price contraction in four years in October.
Spain's European-Union harmonised prices rose 0.3 percent in
November from a year earlier after remaining flat in October,
INE said.
The November price rise helped ease concerns that Spain was
entering a cycle of decreasing prices.
