MADRID, Oct 30 Spain's economy expanded for the fifth quarter running between July and September, but a slowing rate of growth along with falling consumer prices suggested the recovery may be losing momentum.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second, preliminary National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed on Thursday, in line with expectations but down from 0.6 percent between April and June.

Consumer prices shrank for the fourth straight month in October, separate INE figures showed, with national prices dropping 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

Lifted by strong exports and improving domestic demand, Spain's economy has bounced back after dipping in and out of recession for almost six years following a property crash in 2008.

But it is coming under pressure from deteriorating economic conditions among its main trade partners in the euro zone.

STRUCTURAL WEAKNESS

"Spain continues to look quite healthy compared to other euro zone countries," said Nomura economist Silvio Peruzzo.

"Having said that, as the euro economy as a whole slows, Spain will struggle to keep momentum and the small (GDP) deceleration from the second quarter will continue in the fourth one and in to next year."

Spanish consumer prices also dipped when measured according to European-Union harmonised data, falling 0.2 percent year on year in October, INE said.

"Despite the sizeable acceleration in growth, inflation dynamics remain extremely subdued. We haven't got significant economic strength at the structural level to boost prices, which reflects weakness in the labour market," said Peruzzo.

Spanish unemployment is the second highest in the European Union, registering 23.7 percent in the third quarter, and is not expected to drop below 20 percent for years.

Concerns that the pace of Spain's recovery could stutter over the next year have also been reflected in earnings from its banks, which show they are keeping a tight rein on credit flows despite stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank.

While Spanish banks are trying to harness the recovery and boost income from core loan businesses, leading banks Caixabank , Bankia and BBVA have all reported in third quarter results that levels of lending in the country are still falling. (Reporting by Paul Day, editing by John Stonestreet)