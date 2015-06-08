(Adds details, quotes)
MADRID, June 8 The International Monetary Fund
on Monday increased its growth forecast for Spain in 2015 and
2016 to 3.1 percent and 2.5 percent from the 2.5 percent and 2
percent it forecast in April but warned the country against
reversing unpopular reforms.
"A reversal of past reforms would create uncertainty and
could stall the recovery, especially if the external environment
were to deteriorate," the IMF said in a report at the end of an
official visit to the country.
Some investors have fretted that Spain could cool the pace
of its reforms after the country's ruling People's Party was
punished at local elections last month.
While the PP got more votes than other parties, its spending
cuts and reforms, along with corruption scandals, have helped
boost new parties such as the anti-austerity party Podemos.
The IMF said Spain needed to make additional reforms since
it was currently benefitting from lower oil prices, the
depreciation of the euro and the European Central Bank's
"supportive monetary policy".
"Vulnerabilities remain and deep structural problems
persist, so additional efforts will be needed to sustain robust
growth over the medium term."
As political parties broker pacts in Spain's regions after
the elections and parties gear up for a general election by the
end of the year, the IMF pressed the case for market-pleasing
reform.
It said Spain needed to continue to reduce private debt, to
take further measures to boost job creation and to continue to
monitor the regional finance system.
Despite growing faster than the European Union average,
Spain's economic crisis has left sky-high unemployment of about
one in four workers.
The IMF recommended Spain introduce additional labour market
reforms. "The cost of dismissing a permanent worker is still
much higher than that for a temporary one, and this gap should
be closed," it said.
It suggested considering a single contract based on years of
service for sectors without high seasonal turnover and the
reduction of legal uncertainties in the cases of collective
dismissals.
It also suggested increasing excise duties and environmental
levels and gradually ending reductions for some categories of
products in value added tax (VAT) to "bring Spain's collective
efforts more in line with those of other European countries".
"At the regional level, additional fiscal savings could be
generated - for example, by reducing the costs of providing
public health and education services and, as recommended by the
Tax Reform Expert Committee last year, by increasing regions'
responsibility to pay for these services," it said.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)