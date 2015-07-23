* Spanish unemployment rate starting to fall
By Sarah White
MADRID, July 23 Eric Martin, a freelance
property agent, also drives trucks and sometimes moonlights as a
football referee. After more than 10 years of odd jobs, he has
still not landed the one thing he really wants - a permanent
contract, in any position.
The 31-year-old Spaniard, who has worked as a lifeguard,
store assistant and postman, says he cannot provide properly for
his growing family as long as he does only temporary jobs.
"It's not giving me the security my family needs," says
Martin, whose wife is expecting their second child.
As Spain emerges from a deep downturn, short-term job
contracts like Martin's are helping to chip away at an
unemployment rate that is falling but still affects 22.4 percent
of the workforce, second only to Greece's in Europe.
But they are accentuating a two-tier labour market that
during Spain's recent double-dip recession left temporary
workers in the firing line, regardless of their performance at
work. Most of the three million jobs lost over the past seven
years were held by these short-term contract workers, many of
whom were in their twenties and thirties.
This generation has been unable to get loans to buy a home,
or start families and advance careers in what economists predict
will hold back the Spanish economy for years.
Numbers of temporary workers have grown steadily over the
past three decades. Short-term contracts account for a quarter
of all positions. That's less than before the downturn, but far
more than anywhere else in the euro zone.
These jobs are now proliferating at a much faster rate than
others, and especially so during the tourist season. Temporary
positions were up 8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter
helped by hiring in coastal areas, while permanent contracts
rose 1.6 percent.
For centre-right Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a job
recovery based on part-time contracts is a mixed blessing, as
his government trumpets its handling of Spain's economic
recovery before elections at the end of this year.
The government says 600,000 jobs will be created this year,
the biggest annual employment jump since 2005. Spanish national
economic output should rise by more than three percent this
year, more than in most other European countries.
Yet this is not translating into better living standards for
many Spaniards, partly because of their precarious employment
conditions. According to official data, temporary workers made
an average of 15,433 euros ($16,826) in 2013, 36 percent less
than permanent employees.
As a result, many voters are turning from Rajoy's Popular
Party to new parties such as the leftist Podemos and centrist
Ciudadanos, which have already done well in local elections.
Martin, who lives in Madrid, says he makes 400 euros a month
from his property agent work while his income from the other odd
jobs is uneven. The family makes ends meet thanks to his wife's
permanent contract as a postal worker. But Martin got a mortgage
only because his parents provided guarantees for the bank.
"What am I supposed to live off, air?" Martin said.
NO END
The government acknowledges the dual labour market is a
problem. It says a 2012 overhaul of labour laws will eventually
lead to more temporary jobs becoming permanent. That's because,
according to the overhaul, long-term workers will become cheaper
to fire, lessening the incentives for employers to hire
short-term staff who up until now have been easier to lay off.
Critics, however, point to decades of abuse of temporary
contracts by employers.
Such contracts began to be used shortly after Spain emerged
from dictatorship in the 1970s. Under the Franco regime, most
jobs were on cradle-to-grave contracts in state monopolies. A
Socialist government in the 1980s introduced temporary contracts
as a way to shake up the system.
These increasingly became the norm for new hires, largely
because they gave employers more flexibility even during an
economic boom in the 1990s.
"Various labour reforms have tried to restrict the usage of
temporary contracts, and all have failed," said Jose Ignacio
Conde-Ruiz, an economy professor at the Complutense University
in Madrid.
Conde-Ruiz said Spain should introduce a
one-contract-fits-all system that would give permanent contracts
to everyone, while giving employers the flexibility to cut their
workforce when needed. He said temporary contracts should be
introduced only in rare cases, such as for very finite projects.
Such a scheme has been floated by the European Commission as
well, and is one of the platform promises of Ciudadanos.
However, it would lessen the protection of permanent contracts,
a politically explosive proposition.
For now, stop-gap jobs may be better than none at all, many
say.
David Barcena, 25, is grateful to have work as an ice-cream
seller for four months, after struggling to find anything for
most of this year. Barcena has been employed on and off since
2012, when he lost his job at an electricity plant.
Now he works for Unilever company Frigo, which
hired 500 students or unemployed young Spaniards to run their
own ice-cream stalls this summer. Some may be hired for longer.
"If I had money, I would set up a company of my own," said
Barcena, who rides his vending tricycle around a busy shopping
complex on the outskirts of Madrid. Barcena, like others, dreams
for a permanent contract, however.
"I can't complain, because I've been working," said Barcena.
"But I can't leave my parents' place and I can't get a loan."
