By Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Aug 27 Spain's economy is growing at its
fastest pace since 2007, though for many ordinary citizens times
are harder than ever.
While tourists and higher earners are driving a consumer
boom that propelled economic growth to 1 percent between April
and June, the 5 million-plus unemployed and millions more in
insecure and poorly-paid jobs are by and large spending less.
"I consider myself lucky to have found work, but our
finances are still in crisis," said father-of-two Pedro H., a
property administrator.
Like many of the 430,000 Spaniards who got a job last year,
he earns less than he did - 1,000 euros a month net for eight
hours a day compared with 1,300 euros for six in a similar
position in 2012, before the economic recovery began to take
hold.
Reluctant to have his full name published, Pedro H. also
worries how long his job will last, given new laws that have
made it easier for employers to lay off staff.
Spain exited an economic downturn in late 2013 following a
six-year slump after a housing bubble burst, saddling the
country with a mountain of debt.
Underpinning growth now is a recovery in consumer spending,
rising 1.0 percent in the second quarter as unemployment edges
lower. That matched the quarterly rate of economic growth, which
improved from a 0.9 percent reading in the first quarter, final
data from statistics institute INE showed on Thursday.
For the conservative government, seeking re-election before
year-end and held up by euro zone policymakers as an austerity
success story, the pick-up is good news. Spain forecasts the
economy will grow 3.3 percent this year, among the highest rates
in Europe.
POOR PAY, POOR PROSPECTS
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, trying to reverse a slump in
popularity, still faces an arduous task to win over the many
voters who doubt the extent of the turnaround.
His People's Party (PP) is ahead in polls, but well short of
a majority as newcomer parties led by anti-austerity Podemos and
market-friendly Ciudadanos attract a steady groundswell of
support.
Many voters perceive that, because of corruption, the
powerful have remained immune to the crisis while the ordinary
suffer.
A quarter of Spaniards in work are in temporary and often
low-paid contracts and, according to a July poll, 75 percent of
the population believe the economic situation is the same or
worse than a year ago.
Retail sales increased for 11 months running to June, but
the numbers mask deepening social divisions.
The INE institute's spending survey for 2014 - well after
the retail recovery took hold - showed households in which the
main provider was unemployed spent on average 5.3 pct less than
in 2013. OECD data also shows the wealth gap has widened during
the period.
Tourism, which accounts for a tenth of Spain's economy, has
taken up some of the slack.
Many Spaniards in work are spending more too, though others
remain reluctant to splash out, sensing that the good times
before 2008 may never return.
"We go out a lot less than we did," said Pedro H, who was
unemployed for two years before finding work in December in
Madrid.
NOT GREECE, BUT...
Measured since 2008 when the downturn began, Spanish
households are on average 15 percent poorer, with 4,673 euros
less income per year, according to 2014 data from INE.
Spending on hotels, cafes and restaurants was down 24
percent over 2008-2014, INE said, although household budgets
overall picked up 0.5 percent in 2014 versus 2013.
Rajoy projects unemployment will fall to just below 20
percent by the end of 2016, from 22.4 percent now.
But the rate, the second-highest in Europe, consistently
tops polls of Spaniards' biggest worries. In terms of strategy,
Rajoy has focused on the purported danger to the economy posed
by a left-leaning government.
Philippe Waechter, chief economist at Natixis Asset
Management, says a weak euro, low oil price and expansive
monetary policy all underpin the economy. The risk is perhaps
that recovery in the rest of Europe is not as strong.
"I'm not sure that the general election will change the
picture ...I think Spain is very different from Greece... (in)
that people can now find jobs and the trend has now changed," he
said.
Others focus on the light at the end of the tunnel after
tough-to-swallow reforms.
"It's a well-balanced recovery, and a steady one, backed
also by a steadily improving European recovery, and that is a
very positive thing," said Janwillem Acket, chief economist at
Julius Baer.
But the feelgood factor has yet to filter through to the
central Madrid bakery where 47-year-old Jose Gomez works.
"Some years back we employed three people. Now there are
two, and my colleague works four hours more a day for
practically the same wage," he said.
"Since the start of the crisis our prices haven't changed...
but our costs are much higher. Things are harder than they
were."
