* Unemployment rate picks up in first quarter
* Spain to hold second election in June
* Politicians disagree on tactics to fix job market
By Sarah White
MADRID, April 28 Spain's unemployment rate
ticked up slightly in the first quarter of the year, suggesting
the country's most pressing economic problem is as deep-seated
as ever as it enters its fifth month without a government.
Adding grist to a debate over how soon the policy vacuum may
start to impact what has been a solid economic recovery, the
jobless rate - the second-highest in Europe after Greece - hit
21 percent, up from 20.9 percent a quarter earlier, data showed
on Thursday.
Spaniards are preparing for an election re-run at the end of
June, after the rise of new parties following a double-dip
recession -- and in a labour market that has remained stubbornly
dysfunctional -- produced a hung parliament in a ballot in
December.
Politicians on the right and left failed to forge a viable
coalition in the ensuing four months. Their disagreements over
economic strategies, including the course labour policy should
take, are likely to dominate the new round of campaigning.
For some of those struggling to make ends meet, like
54-year-old Juan Manuel Arades, the situation is worse than ever
despite signs that job creation is continuing.
Since losing his position of 21 years at a transport company
some eight years ago, Arades has only been able to find sporadic
work, and his last job ended in December.
Next month his unemployment benefits will have run out,
while his wife's 10-month contract at a school ends in June and
is too short to allow her to accrue any subsidies.
The pair may be able to apply for help from various
emergency schemes, though many people struggle to qualify.
"When it comes to unemployment no-one really does anything,"
Arades said.
He may vote for former communists Izquierda Unida ("United
Left") again - a party which could team up on a joint platform
with anti-austerity Podemos ("We Can").
But he would have preferred to see politicians, even those
he did not back, agree on a coalition.
"We've been going around in circles for four months. Every
time it's harder to motivate yourself to vote," Arades said.
REFORMS STALLING?
A 2012 labour reform by the centre-right People's Party
(PP), which won the most votes but lost its majority in
December, is credited by many economists for helping a jobs
recovery after Spain exited the downturn in mid-2013.
The overhaul enabled employers to lower wages and cheapened
firing costs, and unemployment has come down from a peak of
nearly 27 percent.
But other parties, including the second-placed Socialists,
have sought to revert the changes, arguing they make workers
poorer, and leaders are struggling to agree on how to fix an
endemic over-reliance on short-term contracts.
Thursday's unemployment data from the National Statistics
Institute (INE) showed most of the jobs created over the past 12
months were temporary.
The first quarter is traditionally a poor one for the labour
market as Christmas hiring tails off, and most economists
believe labour creation will continue at a robust pace of at
least 2 percent this year in spite of the political uncertainty,
helped for instance by a bumper summer tourism season.
Some also pointed to encouraging employment trends in
industry at the start of the year.
But they also warn more should be done to fix the two-tier
employment market and get the long-term unemployed back into
work.
"Given the lack of broad political consensus on the needed
labour market reforms, it may prove challenging to continue with
the reform agenda," Apolline Menut, an analyst at Barclays said
in a note.
(Editing by Julien Toyer and John Stonestreet)