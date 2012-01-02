* Econ minister sees recession this quarter
* Govt planning aggressive reform agenda
* Debt markets unmoved in quiet trade
* Half of Spaniards see recovery after 2013
By Paul Day
MADRID, Jan 2 Spain's public deficit for
2011 may be higher than the 8 percent of GDP forecast by the new
government, the economy minister said on Monday, fuelling fears
the country faces a prolonged period of tight budgets and
economic contraction.
Spain had originally targeted a 2011 deficit of 6 percent of
gross domestic product, but the newly elected conservatives said
on Friday the deficit would be 8 percent. It said it would now
have to work hard to hit this year's tough deficit-reduction
goals in an economy seen tipping back into recession this
quarter and announced new tax rises and spending cuts.
"We'll need to see, but it's possible that we have gone over
the 8 percent mark, though (we) expect that it hasn't done so by
much," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said during an interview
with Cadena Ser radio, his first since taking the post after the
conservatives won the November election.
Friday's announcement that the deficit would be as high as 8
percent of GDP has reignited market concerns about the financing
needs of indebted euro zone countries and put downward pressure
on the euro, which hit a decade low versus the yen on Monday.
Guindos said Spain's economy may contract in the first
quarter of 2012 after shrinking in the previous three months, in
line with analyst expectations that the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy is already in recession.
Spain has been a focal point of the debt crisis as the
previous Socialist government fought to deflate one of the
highest public deficits in the currency bloc by introducing
massive spending cuts and tax hikes.
Spain's manufacturing slump showed no sign of letting up in
December, adding to expectations the battered economy will
shrink in the next few quarters, a purchasing managers' survey
showed on Monday.
The government announced additional tax hikes on Friday
worth an estimated 6 billion euros ($7.79 billion) a year and
spending cuts worth 8.9 billion euros, with which it aims to
reduce the deficit by 1 percentage point in the short term.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro, speaking at a separate
event in Madrid on Monday, said the government would announce
new economic measures on Thursday after the weekly cabinet
meeting, but these would not include further spending cuts.
The premium fixed income traders demand to hold Spanish over
German debt dropped by 3 basis points to around 329 bps on
Monday from settlement on Friday, but trade was thin with London
markets closed until Tuesday.
"The measures announced by the government don't seem to have
had an effect, for good or bad. Tomorrow will be the test, but I
don't think the market will react much. The tax hikes and cuts
have been more or less discounted," a Madrid-based trader said.
STRUCTURAL REFORMS
Measures to balance the public accounts will be accompanied
by structural reforms which will help restart the stalled
economy, Guindos said.
"The government has a very aggressive reformist agenda for
the next few weeks and months, in the labour market, the
financial system, in the goods and services markets and
competitiveness," he said.
The austerity measures announced last week are the first of
many, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said. The
government must find savings worth more than 35 billion euros in
2012 to meet its deficit goal of 4.4 percent of GDP.
"With these measures, we're not very optimistic on the
growth prospects for this year. We expect the economy to
contract by more than 2 percent, but it all depends on financing
costs," economist at Citi Jose Luis Martinez said.
"If the deficit-cutting measures change the market
perception, the economic contraction could be less. If not,
probably more."
The debt crisis and concerns over the health of Spain's
accounts has closed bond markets to all but a few Spanish
companies and banks, causing bank loans to dry up and making
financing impossible for small and medium-sized companies.
Mass lay-offs by struggling businesses and a labour market
hit by the dual slump in the construction and service industries
has left 5 million Spaniards unemployed, accounting for almost a
third of all jobless in the entire 17-country euro zone.
Spaniards, which handed the government of Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy the largest parliamentary majority in 30 years in
the November election, are largely resigned to a tough few
years, according to polls.
Almost half of people surveyed by Sigma Dos for El Mundo did
not expect an economic recovery until after 2013, according to a
poll published on Sunday.
Only 15.1 percent said they expected some recovery this
year, while 37 percent believed the Spanish economy would fair
worse in 2012 than in 2011.