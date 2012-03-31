* Targets rely on regions, social security
* Some see further tax hike announcements later this yr
* Fiscal amnesty prompts controversy
By Paul Day
MADRID, March 31 Spain will still struggle to
meet this year's deficit target despite steep budget cuts
announced on Friday and it will have to dig just as deep to meet
2013's goal, a serious challenge as the economy enters
recession.
The euro zone's fourth largest economy has been the focus of
debt market attention since the bloc's debt crisis began on
fears of the cost of Greek-style bailout if sliding investor
confidence pushes lending costs up to unsustainable levels.
Central governments savings worth over 27 billion euros
($35.96 billion) announced on Friday were well received by
Europe, which has demanded the deficit be reduced by 3.2
percentage points this year, and the markets, helping prompt a
euro rally.
But, the 2012 deficit target needs deep austerity from the
regions, that is not guaranteed, and a difficult balancing act
for the welfare system, which is groaning under the weight of
the highest unemployment rate in Europe and an aging population.
"The central government could meet its target but there's
still a risk from the regions and the social security budget,"
economist at Madrid-based think tank Funcas Angel Laborda said.
"I get the impression the central government has created a
budget it can meet but has left everyone else in a rather
difficult situation."
The regional authorities, which account for around half of
the total spending budget and were responsible for a large part
of the fiscal deviation last year, must slash their own deficits
in half this year.
But, with few details on Friday of how the central
government cuts will affect the regions - a full breakdown will
be published on Tuesday - it is still unclear if Madrid's
austerity comes at the cost of the 17 autonomous communities.
What is clear is the regions, which hold the purse strings
of the much treasured state health and education systems, will
be forced to make unpopular cuts which could fuel growing public
anger like that seen during the general strike on Thursday.
Marches across the country saw violent flashes for the first
time since the crisis began last week as frustration erupted at
the government's failure to address the 23-percent unemployment
rate which rises to almost 50 percent for under-25s.
TAXING THE DODGERS
A fiscal amnesty, which offers a reduced tax rate on money
which had previously been undeclared, was the most controversial
in editorials on Saturday and makes the assumption some 25
billion euros, to raise 2.5 billion euros for coffers, will be
declared.
"This is flagrantly unfair, ethically questionable and will
hurt the government's credibility in its fight against tax
evasion," right-leaning El Mundo said.
The potential tax income from the declared cash and
potential growth such money could help stimulate made it a
pragmatic move by the conservatives, which have previously
protested the idea, the editorial added.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has expressed his opposition to
raising taxes, especially those aimed at the consumer such as
value added tax, but if the measures announced on Friday fail to
deflate the deficit, hikes could be unavoidable.
The economy is expected to shrink by as much as 2.7 percent
this year and could find little to spark growth if the
government is forced to raise taxes to meet this years 5.3
percent deficit goal and the target of 3 percent in 2013.
Rajoy was wrong to push Brussels for a loosening of the
original deficit goal of 4.4 percent of GDP for this year and
should have asked instead for a two year extension of 2013
target, an editorial in the left-leaning El Pais wrote.
"It's most likely that during this year, the government will
have to raise taxes again ... the recessive phase of the economy
will make this difficult. There are strategies to emerge from
recession. All of them risky and require a strong message of tax
hikes. None of them appeared yesterday," El Pais said.
The euro's zone's periphery countries, which suffer large
deficits, high debt levels and low growth, are under EU pressure
to reform their economies to boost confidence in the region's
growth prospects, battered by the crisis.
"Portugal and Spain are in a delicate situation ... A lot of
things need to be done simultaneosuly and in the immediate term
this will have a recessionary impact," chief economist at the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Pier
Carlo Padoan said on Saturday in Cernobbio, Italy.
"It is necessary to ensure that in the next few quarters,
which will be difficult for these countries, the situation
remains under control."
Spain's economy has barely grown in four years since the
burst of a decade-old property bubble and while some economists
believe it is heading for a Japan-style lost decade, others were
more optimistic.
"Next year's (deficit) will depend on the economy. If it
recovers, tax revenue will increase and that will help ... I
believe an economy like Spain's, which is based on small and
medium companies, cannot stay paralysed for ever," said Jose
Ramon Pin, professor at Spanish business school IESE.