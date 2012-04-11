MADRID, April 11 Spain's industrial output
shrank for the sixth straight month in February and at the
second fastest pace in more than two years, fuelling concerns
over its stuttering economy which have prompted debt premiums to
jump.
Banks and other private sector creditors are demanding ever
higher risk premiums to borrow to Spain as the government
struggles to generate growth while implementing deep spending
cuts to tame one of the highest public deficits in the euro
zone.
Spanish calendar-adjusted industrial output fell 5.1 percent
year-on-year in February, data from the National Statistics
Institute showed on Wednesday, just off forecasts for a 5.0
percent drop and following a 4.3 percent drop in January.
"Expecting a turnaround before the second half is
unrealistic. It's a cyclical downturn and industrial production
is a reflection of that. They're probably going to be seeing
recession this year and next," economist at Citi, Guillaume
Menuet said.
A survey of purchasing managers last week also showed
Spanish factory output shrank at the fastest rate since December
in March, and the government says Spain slipped in to recession
in the first quarter.
Officials expect the economy to shrink 1.7 percent this year
while Citi forecasts a 2.7 percent drop in activity.
To meet the Brussels-set public deficit goal of 3 percent of
gross domestic product by 2013, Madrid has announced 27 billion
euros ($35.32 billion) in savings by raising taxes and slashing
government spending.
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said this week the
government is are considering making 10 billion euros of savings
by reforming the state healthcare and education sectors, a move
that will anger many who consider the welfare state as sacred.
Many Spaniards are resigned to the belt-tightening measures,
and protests has been mostly muted, though after four years of
economic stagnation and 23 percent unemployment, the next two
years are likely to test the patience of those worse hit.