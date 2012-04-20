MADRID, April 20 Spain's government laid out
health and education reforms on Friday aimed at slicing 10
billion euros a year off public spending as Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy fights to reassure investors about the country's
fiscal stability.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions need to find savings of 7
billion euros a year from their healthcare budgets, and cut a
further 3 billion euros from education costs as part of the
government's drive to reduce the public deficit and calm rising
euro zone crisis fears.
The measures could trigger a backlash from some regional
leaders but are likely to be passed into law without
difficulties as the ruling People's Party has an absolute
majority in the national parliament.
"These are difficult measures for difficult times," Deputy
Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said at a news
conference announcing the measures.
Under the reforms, the regions, which account for around 50
percent of public spending, will be able to increase university
fees, teachers' working hours, and classroom sizes by 20 percent
as part of cuts to education spending.
University students will end up paying a maximum of 25
percent of their study costs, up from 15 percent at present.
The health reform will require many Spaniards to pay more
for prescriptions and the country will make stiffer checks on
foreigners who come to Spain to take advantage of free health
care.
Saenz de Santamaria said the government would also send a
bill to Parliament that will allow the autonomous regions to
privatise public television stations that come under their
budgets.
She also announced a shake-up at state broadcasting company
RTVE, including alterations to the way board members are named
and changes in their pay.
Up until now, protests and marches against austerity have
been limited in Spain as most people have been willing to accept
belt-tightening after a prolonged boom. But cuts to the
universal public healthcare system could test Spaniards'
patience and spark protests.
