* Regions responsible for health, education budgets
* Cost of prescription drugs to rise, university fees hiked
* Could spark protests
(Adds details, comment, background)
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, April 20 Spain's government laid out
health and education reforms on Friday aimed at slicing 10
billion euros a year off public spending as Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy fights to reassure investors about the country's
fiscal stability.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions need to find savings of 7
billion euros a year from their healthcare budgets, and cut a
further 3 billion euros from education costs as part of the
government's drive to reduce the public deficit and calm rising
euro zone crisis fears.
The measures could trigger a backlash from some regional
leaders but are likely to be passed into law without
difficulties as the ruling People's Party, or PP, has an
absolute majority in the national parliament.
"These are difficult measures for difficult times," Deputy
Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said at a news
conference announcing the measures.
The 11 regions governed by the PP have signed up to the
reforms. Regions governed by the opposition have not formally
signed off on the measures.
Catalonia, the biggest region where the PP does not govern
and that makes up close to a fifth of the country's economic
output, has already proposed health cuts in its budget so is not
seen opposing the central government's new rules.
The southern and most populous region of Andalucia, which
remains under Socialist control, has spoken out against
healthcare reforms, but given it will rely on Madrid for
financing this year to pay providers may have little voice in
opposing savings.
Under the reforms, the regions, which account for around 50
percent of public spending, will be able to increase university
fees, teachers' working hours, and classroom sizes by 20 percent
as part of cuts to education spending.
University students will end up paying a maximum of 25
percent of their study costs, up from 15 percent at present.
Assuring the regions make the cuts will be essential in
helping to lower the country's borrowing costs because it is key
for investor confidence.
On Friday the cost of financing Spanish ten-year debt was
just shy of 6 percent, approaching levels where analysts see a
growing risk of borrowing costs spiralling out of control.
The regions have been set a budget deficit target this year
of 1.5 percent of national gross domestic product, meaning they
will need to cut costs by around 15 billion euros, much of which
is supposed to come from the reforms announced on Friday.
Regional budgets are due to be approved by the central
government by the beginning of May.
Earlier this week a high level government source said that
if the plans were not up to scratch then it would 'intervene' as
soon as next month and work with the regional authorities to
come up with more credible plans.
The government has so far rejected draft budgets from
Catalonia and Andalucia, which together make up around 30
percent of economic output.
HEALTH REFORMS
The health reform will require many Spaniards to pay more
for prescriptions and the country will make stiffer checks on
foreigners who come to Spain to take advantage of free health
care.
"Our only aim is to guarantee the sustainability of the
health system through the crisis and in the future," said Health
Minister Ana Mato.
She said the measures were necessary in order to address a
16 billion euro deficit in the healthcare system.
Saenz de Santamaria said the government would also send a
bill to Parliament that will allow the autonomous regions to
privatise public television stations that come under their
budgets.
She also announced a shake-up at state broadcasting company
RTVE, including alterations to the way board members are named
and changes in their pay.
Up until now, protests and marches against austerity have
been limited in Spain as most people have been willing to accept
belt-tightening after a prolonged boom. But cuts to the
universal public healthcare system could test Spaniards'
patience and spark protests.
