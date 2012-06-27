* Rajoy urges policy action to calm markets
* Says Spain determined to retain access to funding
* Will seek bank aid direct from euro rescue fund
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, June 27 Spain is determined to retain
access to market funding and will push for European institutions
to use available options to stabilise financial markets, premier
Mariano Rajoy said, maintaining his policy stance ahead of an
EU summit.
With Spain and the rest of the euro zone's 'big four',
struggling to narrow their differences over how to tackle the
bloc's worsening debt crisis, Rajoy also said he would fight to
secure aid for the country's banks directly and without enhanced
creditor status from Europe's rescue funds.
Speaking in parliament ahead of the two-day meeting of
European leaders starting on Thursday in Brussels, Rajoy said
Spain would not be able continue financing itself at current
yields for long.
"I will propose measures to stabilize financial markets,
using the instruments at our disposal right now," Rajoy said,
referring to policy options such as the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme and long-term funding tenders (LTROs).
Twin three-year tenders offered by the ECB in December and
February unleashed over 1 trillion euros into the financial
system and were credited with staving off the worst effects of
the debt crisis late last year and early in 2012.
But the ECB has given no indications it is planning to offer
further LTROs or revive the dormant bond-buy programme, instead
putting the onus on the region's governments to come up with a
concerted response to the crisis.
DIRECT BANK AID
Mindful of the need to minimise the political stigma
associated with a bailout after agreeing to a bank sector rescue
worth up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion), Rajoy said he
would keep working for a direct recapitalisation of Spain's
debt-scarred lenders with European funds.
That would cut the vicious circle between indebted
sovereigns borrowers and weak banks.
Rajoy said Spain would continue to press to remove the
preferred creditor status of Europe's permanent rescue fund, the
ESM, thereby avoiding further increases of the country's debt
pile and reassuring other investors they would not drop down the
repayments queue.
"I will keep working to obtain a direct recapitalisation of
banks and to make sure the European aid doesn't override the
rights of other holders of public debt," Rajoy said.
On that score, he may win support at the summit from
Germany, the EU's biggest economy and paymaster, which appears
ready to budge on using the rescue funds more flexibly to help
banks and reassure investors spooked by the increased risk of
facing writedowns on government bonds.
Spain's banks were crippled by a 2008 property crash.
Madrid is under intense pressure from nervous debt markets
to tame one of the highest funding gaps in the euro zone and, to
garner support within the bloc for its policy preferences, will
be keen to show new austerity measures to European leaders at
the summit.
Madrid said on Tuesday it was considering raising consumer,
energy and property taxes to control a public deficit that may
have already exceeded one of its budgeted ceilings for the full
year.
"The most urgent issue is the one of financing. We can't
keep funding ourselves for a long time at the prices we're
currently (paying)," Rajoy said on Wednesday.
Madrid's short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled from a
month ago at an auction on Tuesday, while demand shrank as
investors continue to seek ever higher premiums to hold Spanish
debt.
On Wednesday, Spain's 10-year debt yields were flat at 6.84
percent, still uncomfortably close to the 7 percent level that
triggered full-scale bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.