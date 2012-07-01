By Nigel Davies
NAVACERRADA, Spain, July 1 Spain's economy
shrank further in the second quarter but looks set to stabilise
over the rest of the year while the government continues to push
structural reforms and budget austerity, Economy Minister Luis
de Guindos said on Sunday.
European leaders on Friday agreed to allow the euro zone
rescue fund to inject aid directly into problematic banks,
bypassing the sovereign government, and intervene on debt
markets to support Treasuries facing high funding costs.
The accord was trumpeted by European newspapers as a triumph
for Spain and Italy, under siege by nervous investors, and as a
defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has resisted
using common euro funds to support troubled economies.
Merkel has argued euro zone members must be responsible for
turning around their own economies and warned easing aid terms
could prompt European politicians to ease off on unpopular
reform measures and spending cuts.
"Everyone has come away from this important summit a winner.
It is the euro which has won. From now on, we must all
contribute," de Guindos said during an event at conservative
think tank FAES.
"The Spanish government is committed to austerity, with a
difficult budget correction, and economic reforms which are
essential for growth ... it's a process which must continue."
Spanish GDP shrank by 0.3 percent quarter on quarter in the
first three months of the year.
The government expects the economy to contract by 1.7
percent year on year in 2012 but many analysts have warned deep
austerity measures could make the slump worse.
The conservatives, who inherited from the outgoing
Socialists one of the euro zone's highest public deficits, at
8.9 percent of GDP in 2011, have said they will shrink the
shortfall to 5.3 percent this year and 3 percent in 2013.
Since taking office in December, Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy has announced budget savings worth almost 5 percent of GDP
for this year and passed a labour market reform and reforms for
the banking sector, badly hit by a burst property bubble.
Spain has applied for up to 100 billion euros ($126.91
billion) to recapitalise some of its debt-laden banks, a credit
line which is likely to come before the direct recapitalisation
rules, agreed at the summit, are put in place, further weighing
on its deficit.