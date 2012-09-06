* Spain auctions 3.5 billion euros in three bonds
* Eyes on European Central Bank, Rajoy and Merkel meet
* Yields on all three bonds sharply down compared with
previous
By Paul Day
MADRID, Sept 6 Spain's borrowing costs dropped
sharply at a debt auction on Thursday from previous sales,
although any relief may be brief if the European Central Bank
fails to unveil a significant bond-buying plan to prop up the
euro zone's struggling economies.
Spain sold 3.5 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of bonds
maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2016, raising the top end of a
targeted range of between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion.
The drop in yields reflected investors' hopes that ECB
President Mario Draghi will give enough details of a conditional
plan for buying Spanish and Italian government bonds to back up
his promise on July 26 to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the
euro.
Yields fell by up to almost two percentage points at the
auction. D raghi is due to speak at 1230 GMT after the ECB
Governing Council's monthly policy meeting.
"Sentiment-wise, this was not so much a Spanish debt auction
as a preliminary verdict on the ECB's soon-to-be-unveiled
bond-buying plan," managing director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy
Nicholas Spiro said.
"The positive result of today's auction, with the full
amount sold and a sharp fall in the yields on all three
maturities, has very little to do with what's going on in Spain.
This is the 'Draghi effect' at work."
The euro zone's fourth largest economy is on the front line
of the debt crisis due to concerns that it cannot finance itself
at recent high levels for long, and will be forced to apply for
a sovereign bailout which would stretch existing European funds
to breaking point.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who came to power in December,
has said he will not apply for aid until the ECB lays out its
plans to lower debt costs for peripheral euro zone members and
the conditions on any bailout are outlined.
Rajoy has already proposed spending cuts and tax increases
worth around 10 percent of gross domestic product to the end of
2014. As social protests heat up, he will be reluctant to accept
terms which demand further austerity measures.
On the secondary bond market, the premium investors demand
to hold Spanish debt over its German equivalent debt was 20
basis points down on the day at around 483 bps, although it rose
by 5 bps straight after the auction.
"After (the ECB announcement) everyone will have forgotten
the Spanish auction and will be looking forward to the next
one," said Ioannis Sokos, interest rate strategist at BNP
Paribas.
AID SPECULATION
Rajoy is expected to discuss the timing and conditions for
an aid application when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits
Madrid on Thursday, a week after he met French President
Francois Hollande, who nudged him toward seeking a bailout.
Spain has already been promised up to 100 billion euros in
European bailout funds for its banks, battered by the collapse
of a housing boom in 2008 and rising bad debts as the economy
shrinks and unemployment soars to record highs.
The Treasury has sold over 76 percent of its 2012 gross
issuance target of medium- and long-term debt, though a relaxed
deficit goal and the cost of raising cash for its regions, cut
out of markets, will add to financing pressures this year.
Draghi's comments on Monday that purchases of short-term
sovereign bonds would not break EU rules have added to
expectations the ECB would concentrate on debt maturities of up
to three years, and this helped to ease pressure on that paper.
Spain sold 682 million euros of bonds maturing in 2014 at an
average yield of 2.798 percent, down from 4.706 percent when
they were last sold at an auction in June. The sale was two
times subscribed after being four times subscribed previously.
The 2015 bond yielded 3.676 percent, down from 5.086 percent
at its last auction in July. The Treasury sold 1.4 billion euros
of the paper while bids were 1.8 times more than this, compared
with 2.3 times at the last auction.
The longer-dated bond sold at an average yield of 4.603
percent compared with 5.971 percent last month. Traders bought
1.4 billion euros of the 2016 bond, at a bid-to-cover ratio of
1.9 after 2.7 previously.