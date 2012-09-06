* Spanish, German leaders say did not discuss aid conditions
* European Central Bank announces bond-buying plan
* Spain's borrowing costs fall at auction and on markets
By Julien Toyer and Andreas Rinke
MADRID, Sept 6 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy showed no rush on Thursday to seek a bailout that would
come with bitter conditions for his recession-gripped country
under a new European Central Bank plan to bring relief to
struggling euro zone members.
Rajoy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Madrid
while in Frankfurt ECB head Mario Draghi announced a new
bond-buying scheme that would come with "strict and effective"
conditions for countries that take it.
Rajoy and Merkel told a news conference they had not
discussed the conditions Spain would have to meet to qualify for
international aid to bring down its borrowing costs.
Cash-strapped Spanish regions are clamouring for billions of
euros to meet debt payments, stretching central government
finances to the limit. A banking sector reform and the economic
contraction have also stressed Spain's funding position.
The Spanish leader has said repeatedly he is open to seeking
a sovereign bailout for Spain but first wants to analyse the
terms set by the ECB and the euro zone.
"When there is news I will tell you. I haven't had time to
read Draghi's speech yet," R ajoy said when asked whether further
aid for Spain had been discussed at the meeting.
He said he had not committed to any new reforms for Spain
and had no intention of changing the pension system, which is an
area where he has not cut spending.
A Spanish government source said the position of the
government was unchanged after Merkel and Rajoy met.
"Our decision will depend on the conditions, on the detailed
mechanism and on the need for the Spanish economy. Right now we
don't see any emergency. We've sold three bonds this morning,
all went well," said the source.
Before the Rajoy-Merkel meeting Spain's borrowing costs
dropped sharply at an auction of 3.5 billion euros in bonds, as
investors anticipated Draghi's announcement.
The source also said the Spanish government wanted to see
first how the market would react to the ECB plan.
Draghi said countries that want to sign up for the
bond-buying programme must agree to conditions in a programme
with the European rescue fund. The central bank chief also said
the involvement of the International Monetary Fund would be
sought in designing conditionality.
His securing ECB support for the programme, despite
Bundesbank opposition, pushed down the yield on Spain's
benchmark 10-year bond, which measures the
perceived risk of investing in the country. It fell to 6.1
percent, its lowest level in four months.
RAJOY RESISTS MORE REFORMS
Unlimited ECB bond-buying would go a long way to shoring up
the euro zone but it can only take effect if a country like
Spain first seeks help from the rescue fund and accepts the
strings that will be attached.
The Spanish government source declined to say how long Rajoy
would consider the terms of a bailout, but noted two important
dates in late September, including the results of an audit of
Spain's troubled banks and Moody's credit rating agency's next
review of Spanish debt.
Rajoy's People's Party also faces challenging two
challenging regional elections in October.
"They are taking small steps. They don't want to take big
decisions before elections ... They don't want to scare voters.
There is a bit of that old saying about making declarations in
order to avoid policies," said Jose M. de Areilza, law professor
at Spain's ESADE business and law school.
With unemployment at a dismal 25 percent, Rajoy is resisting
more austerity and reforms than he has already pledged to the
European Union to meet deficit reduction targets, and to comply
with terms of a bailout of up to 100 billion euros for the
country's reeling banks.
Germany and Brussels are expected to push for conditions
such as pension and tax reforms and a full monitoring programme
of Spanish government finances with involvement of the IMF.
Rajoy has already passed budget cuts of some 100 billion
euros through the end of 2014, pushed through labour market
reforms and raised taxes.
Merkel said Spain was on the right path but must continue to
do its homework.
"In the end, all other measures, such as those that serve
monetary stability, which is what we're talking about with
reference to the ECB, cannot replace political actions.
Therefore it is very important that we do our homework as
politicians and do it so that markets regain confidence," she
said.
Rajoy met last week with French President Francois Hollande,
who nudged him to seek a full sovereign bailout soon.
But Rajoy told the French leader he did not want to sign a
new set of conditions for a bailout, preferring to have an
addendum on the existing Memorandum of Understanding for the
banks' rescue which it negotiated in June.
As austerity measures have cut into Spain's schools and
hospitals, anti-German sentiment has grown among Spaniards.
Around 500 people gathered to protest in central Madrid
after the German Chancellor had left the capital, waving banners
denigrating the troika and saying, "Merkel go home" and "No to a
German Europe".
"The German financial mafia is taking Spaniards
hostage...Merkel belongs to a political class that serves German
oligarchies," said Eduardo Gutierrez, 58, an economist and
advisor to a trade union, who took part in the protest.