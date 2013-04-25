* Unemployment hits 27.2 percent in Q1
* Worse than expected figure highlights market decoupling
* Reforms aimed at boosting economy due on Friday
By Paul Day
MADRID, April 24 More than six million Spaniards
were out of work in the first quarter of this year, raising the
jobless rate in the euro zone's fourth biggest economy to 27.2
percent, the highest since records began in the 1970s.
The huge sums poured into the global financial system by
major central banks have eased bond market pressure on Spain,
but the cuts Madrid has made in spending to regain investors'
confidence have left it deep in recession.
Unemployment - 6.2 million in the first quarter - has been
rising for seven quarters and the latest numbers will fuel a
growing debate on whether to ease off on the budget austerity
which has dominated Europe's response to the debt crisis.
"These figures are worse than expected and highlight the
serious situation of the Spanish economy as well as the shocking
decoupling between the real and the financial economy,"
strategist at Citi in Madrid Jose Luis Martinez said.
The collapse of a property boom driven by cheap credit has
seen millions in the construction sector laid off since 2009 and
private service sector, worth almost half gross domestic
product, has followed as Spaniards tightened purse strings and
investment plummeted.
The malaise has been made worse by billions of euros in
state spending cuts and tax hikes to reduce one of the euro
zone's highest deficits and convince nervous markets Spain can
control its finances.
Spain and Italy's costs of borrowing hit their lowest in
more than two years this week and EU officials have begun to
talk openly of easing up on deficit targets.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said earlier this week that a
new reform plan, to be announced on Friday, would not include
more austerity measures in an effort to calm increasingly
desperate Spaniards and reassure investors the country will soon
be able to grow.
Protests have become commonplace across the country and
thousands of police have been drafted in to Madrid to handle a
march on Parliament on Thursday.
But few believe the government's plans will be ambitious
enough to restart the ailing economy and create jobs.
The International Monetary Fund sees Spanish
unemployment at 26.5 percent next year.