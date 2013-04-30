By Paul Day
| MADRID, April 30
MADRID, April 30 Spain's economy shrank for the
seventh straight quarter from January to March, preliminary data
showed on Tuesday, and the recession looks set to last into next
year.
Acute joblessness and grim economic data from Spain and
other euro zone countries have fueled a raging debate over
whether Europe should abandon austerity policies that are still
favoured by regional powerhouse Germany.
Spain's Gross Domestic Product contracted 0.5 percent in the
first three months of this year from the last quarter of 2012,
according to preliminary data from the National Statistics
Institute, dragged lower by sliding domestic demand.
The Spanish government slashed its economic forecasts for
this year on Friday, bringing expectations closer to consensus,
though did not announce any significant updates to its vital
reform plan designed to restart the economy.
"We recognize the reforms of the government have been
significant, but the problem is the starting position of the
Spanish economy was much worse than any other European economies
and adjusting in this environment is a lengthy process," analyst
at Nomura Silvio Peruzzo said.
"We don't see Spain returning to growth until some time next
year."
The economy shrank 2 percent on an annual basis in the first
quarter, worse than the 1.9 percent registered a quarter earlier
and the worst annual contraction since the start of the current
recession in the last quarter of 2011.
Spain has been in and out of recession since 2008 when a
property bubble burst and put millions out of work and gutted
consumer and business confidence. The country is still
struggling to replace the once-booming construction sector to
boost growth.
The euro zone's fourth largest economy has been on the front
line of the bloc's debt crisis on concerns over one of the
regions highest public deficit, prompting Madrid to pass a slew
of austerity measures critics say has hobbled recovery.
The government, meanwhile, says the worst of the slump has
passed and sees quarterly growth before the end of this year
mostly because the country has become more competitive and
exports are growing.
"All the indicators which look forward in Spain point to
recovery, and a much better economy than one year ago," Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said in a radio interview on Tuesday.