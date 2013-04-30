* Spanish GDP falls 0.5 percent in first quarter from end
2012
* February deficit slips to 1.3 billion euros
By Paul Day
MADRID, April 30 Spain fell deeper into
recession in the first three months of the year, the seventh
straight quarter it has seen its economy shrink, data showed on
Tuesday.
Rising exports and weaker imports, reported separately,
provided some relief by cutting the trade deficit.
The data showing further contraction will add to a
Europe-wide debate about whether countries should tone down
austerity programmes intended to cut debt in favour of more
growth-focussed policies, particularly given concern about
rising unemployment.
Euro zone member Spain's jobless rate is 27.2 percent.
The National Statistics Institute said Spain's gross
domestic product contracted - on a preliminary reading - 0.5
percent in the first quarter from the last three months of 2012,
mainly because of sliding domestic demand.
The government, nonetheless, said the worst of the slump has
passed and expects quarterly growth before the end of this year
mostly because the country has become more competitive and
exports are growing.
"All the indicators which look forward in Spain point to
recovery, and a much better economy than one year ago," Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said in a radio interview on Tuesday.
A 4.4 percent increase in exports in February and an 8.2
percent slide in imports, helped slash Spain's current account
deficit to 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), less than a quarter
than that reported a year earlier.
Exports have been the only pillar of support for the sagging
economy since 2008 when a property bubble burst, gutting
consumer and business confidence and hitting debt.
The Spanish government slashed its economic forecasts for
this year on Friday, bringing expectations closer to consensus,
though did not announce any significant updates to its reform
plan designed to restart the economy.
"We recognise the reforms of the government have been
significant, but the problem is the starting position of the
Spanish economy was much worse than any other European economies
and adjusting in this environment is a lengthy process," said
Silvio Peruzzo, an analyst at Nomura.
Nomura sees the recession continuing into 2014 before
staging a modest recovery and Peruzzo warned Spanish export
growth could be hurt by a weak global economy.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, has been on
the front line of the bloc's debt crisis because it has one of
the region's highest public deficits.
This has prompted Madrid to pass a series of unpopular
austerity measures that critics say has hobbled recovery.
On Friday, Brussels gave Madrid the green light to raise its
2013 deficit target to 6.3 percent of GDP from a previous goal
of 4.5 percent.
Spain's economy shrank 2 percent on an annual basis in the
first quarter, worse than the 1.9 percent registered a quarter
earlier.