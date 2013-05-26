MADRID May 24 Spanish officials tell a dramatic
turnaround story: from near-bankruptcy a year ago to model of
budget austerity and reform now.
There are just two things missing: jobs and growth. And only
one potential salvation: exports.
Ministers reel off a litany of statistics to show how much
has been achieved: the budget deficit has been cut from 11.2
percent of GDP in 2009 to 6.98 percent last year. Some 375,000
public sector jobs have gone, labour costs are down to 2005
levels and competitiveness has improved.
Senior executives boast of how they have trimmed the bloated
debts of their multinational conglomerates, hastily bolted
together with abundant cheap money during the boom years.
They have used new employer-friendly labour laws to shed
jobs and costs; infrastructure group FCC uses five teams of
managers to run seven Spanish cement plants, for example, with
managers travelling hundreds of kilometres between different
sites.
"Spain's adjustment is a work in progress," says Fernando
Fernandez, Professor of Economics at the Instituto de Empresas
business school. "There is institutional stability and a
willingness to reform ... but growth and employment remain
elusive."
Spain has a strong governing party with an absolute majority
in parliament which need not face voters until late 2015. That's
a sharp contrast to the uneasy coalitions constructed in Italy
and Greece.
The complaints voiced loudly across southern Europe are not
echoed in Madrid: Spain's conservative government has no time
for moans about unfeeling German domination of the euro zone or
complaints about Berlin's supposed lack of understanding for the
social problems austerity policies have unleashed.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's Popular Party, which has ties
to the Catholic Church, also enjoys close ideological and
personal links with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian
Democrat coalition in Berlin.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has agreed to
guarantee jointly with Spain a new fund to lure in $5 billion of
investment into Spain's capital-starved smaller companies.
Despite nearly a year and a half of unbending austerity,
Rajoy's party is still more popular than any other in Spain - if
a poll rating of 28-29 percent can be called popular. That
result partly reflects the fracturing of the left, where the
long-time governing Socialist Party PSOE has bled support to the
United Left of communists, ecologists and republicans.
NOW FOR THE BAD NEWS
But two clouds hang over the bright horizon seen by the
Spanish ruling class.
Record unemployment blights the government's record. The
collapse of Spain's construction boom and the cuts to its public
sector lie behind the alarming jobless numbers, equal to 27
percent of the workforce.
Ministers argue the figures are not the threat to social
stability they seem. They point out that in the first quarter of
this year, the total number employed was similar to 2001.
What changed was the population. Spain experienced massive
immigration as millions of largely unskilled workers arrived to
seek work in the construction sector, pushing the population up
by nearly seven million in only nine years.
When the property boom ended, some eight million jobs
disappeared with it. But many immigrants and some Spaniards are
now leaving - Spain lost one percent of its entire population
last year.
"The Spanish population will probably fall by two million in
the next four to five years," Fernandez said. "Of the six
million unemployed, two million are probably foreigners and they
are likely to go."
Inventive Spaniards have adapted. One senior official tells
of how his architect brother-in-law found new opportunities in
Qatar. "He has grown professionally more in the past six months
than he did in his whole previous career," the official said.
At the other end of the spectrum, a chief executive tells of
how cleaners at his company's premises agreed to take a 25
percent pay cut to keep their jobs - something unimaginable in
the company's German or Austrian operations.
But even if one accepts the government argument that the
jobless figures are not as awful as they look, and that Spain's
traditionally close-knit society will not unravel under the
pressure of a generation of unemployed youngsters, there is a
second problem.
DEBT STILL HANGS HEAVY
Spain remains heavily in debt. It may have a current and
capital account surplus for the first time since 1998 but the
country still ran a deficit of nearly 7 percent of GDP last year
and Rajoy decided to trim the budget cuts planned for this year
by 7.2 billion euros to 18.9 billion to lessen the pain.
In order to pay back its debts and reduce borrowing to a
more manageable level, as well as to create jobs, Spain
desperately needs growth. Instead it is mired in recession, its
economy having shrunk for seven consecutive quarters.
Ministers and CEOs alike have only one answer: exports. With
public spending being cut, private companies too busy paying
back debt to invest and consumers pruning their purchases to
compensate for wage cuts, the only way for the economy to
recover is by selling abroad.
Officials trumpet the country's sharply improved
competitiveness. Since peaking in early 2009, according to
government figures, Spain's unit labour costs have fallen
sharply while those of France, Italy and Germany have risen.
Prices are rising in Spain more slowly than in other euro
zone countries, which helps further.
Carmakers - traditionally among the quickest to react to
changes in relative labour costs - have done so. Six of the 11
foreign carmakers present in Spain plan new investments,
including France's Renault and Volkswagen.
Spain's exports have risen from a trough of 23 percent of
GDP in 2009 to 33 percent this year. Traditional export staples
such as fruit and vegetables and cars have been joined by
chemicals, telecoms equipment and technology.
"When I board a plane to Chile I see the plane full of
Spanish businessmen flying to sell products I never knew existed
to markets which none of us had ever thought of," said one
Spanish executive.
But Spain's exports remain mainly dependent on the sickly
euro zone. And if the world economy flags, the country's
hard-won new markets in Latin America and Asia could shrivel
too.
That makes further structural change crucial and some
critics detect reform fatigue.
They argue that with elections looming in 2015, Rajoy will
not waste political capital making tens of thousands more civil
servants unemployed and cutting back unemployment benefits and
the minimum wage.
Ministers dismiss such worries. They promise to press ahead
with streamlining Spain's cumbersome public sector, although it
is not clear they have the political will.
Other unfinished business includes further changes to labour
laws and regulations to help entrepreneurs, and reforms to
adjust pensions to compensate for greater life expectancy.
Credit is also a problem. Large Spanish multinationals can
get around the lack of bank funding by issuing bonds guaranteed
on their overseas operations but smaller companies face an
almost total dearth of lending and punitive interest rates.
Markets for now are giving Madrid the benefit of the doubt.
Spanish 10-year bonds are finding plenty of buyers at yields of
around 4.4 percent, sharply down on the 7.5 percent seen a year
ago which prompted panic and talk of a bailout.
But ultimately, Madrid's fate is likely to hang on its
export performance in a still uncertain European and global
economy.