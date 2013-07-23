* Bank of Spain sees GDP down just 0.1 percent in quarter
* Economists less optimistic than government about recovery
* Auction yields on short-term paper fall from June auction
* Data offers Rajoy welcome relief from corruption scandal
By Paul Day
MADRID, July 23 Spain's economy came close to
stabilising in the second quarter, its central bank said,
nurturing government hopes the country could soon exit
recession, though economists were less optimistic.
The data offered a welcome distraction to the ruling
People's Party as it battles a corruption scandal, which a
strong sale of short-term debt suggested has failed to dent
investor sentiment towards Spanish assets.
For weeks, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and his aides have
talked up the prospect of a quicker than expected recovery from
the country's 18-month slump, with growth expected in the third
quarter instead of the fourth.
Tuesday's Bank of Spain estimates that the economy shrank
just 0.1 percent quarter on quarter between April and June
offered some support for that view.
The country has been in or close to recession for five years
last year took a 42-billion-euro ($55 billion) bailout for its
banks, brought low when a decade-long property bubble burst.
A quicker than expected economic recovery would help to
deflect attention from the political and media storm that has
surrounded Rajoy since his People's Party's (PP) former
treasurer implicated him in an illegal payments scandal.
Rajoy, who has denied wrongdoing and rebutted opposition
calls for his resignation, will face questions about the scandal
on August 1 in parliament, where the PP holds a large majority.
The central bank said GDP probably dropped 1.8 percent in
the second quarter year on year after falling 2 percent a
quarter earlier, when it shrank 0.5 percent quarter on quarter.
The announcement helped the Treasury sell 3.52 billion euros
of 3- and 9-month bills, slightly beating its target.
Yields fell sharply, with the shorter paper selling at 0.442
percent, little more than half that seen at auction in June.
That reflected broad-based improvement in demand for higher-risk
assets since the world's leading central banks laid out their
commitment to supportive monetary policies.
ANY RECOVERY SEEN MUTED
Economists still believe any recovery in Spain will be
muted.
"Recent data flow has shown quite an improvement...
consistent with some stabilisation in GDP, but not yet
consistent with growth," economist at Deutsche Bank Gilles Moec
said.
"But the Spanish government is still very far from
completing its fiscal adjustment, so there will be a ceiling on
domestic demand for two or three years."
Madrid last year passed a slew of austerity measures to tame
one of the euro zone's highest public deficits, squashing
already hobbled domestic demand, though has eased off on tax
hikes and spending cuts so far this year.
The Bank of Spain said sentiment data pointed to an
improvement in spending over the next few quarters, which could
help lifting the economy from its slump, though the country
remains very reliant on exports and international growth.
Analysts say that, while the recession may be nearing an
end, job creation could still be months away.
Spanish unemployment in the first quarter was a record 27
percent, though is expected to fall for the first time in almost
two years in the second, helped by a strong tourist season.
Spain's short-term debt costs have risen from record lows
hit in April after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would start
slowing its money printing programme and on concerns of
political upheaval in Portugal, though have since fallen again.
"It seems that worries about the Fed (stimulus scaleback)
and the political situation in Portugal are subsiding and the
market is returning to a situation of stability," analyst at
brokerage M&G Valores Nicolas Lopez said.
But Spain's weak economy, housing slump and private sector
deleveraging could once again prompt investors to start dumping
Spanish debt as they did last summer when yields hit
unsustainable highs, Ben May from Capital economics said.
"Spain may struggle to meet its fiscal goals and banks' bad
loans are likely to rise. This may prompt Spanish government
bond yields to climb and perhaps eventually force the government
to seek outside financial assistance," May said.