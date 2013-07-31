MADRID, July 31 Spanish retail sales fell for the thirty-sixth month running in June, offering a snapshot of the shrinking consumer spending that is hampering a long-awaited economic turnaround.

Calendar-adjusted retail sales fell 5.1 percent year-on-year in June after a drop of 4.6 percent a month earlier, according to National Statistics Institute data on Wednesday.

"It's no secret that domestic demand remains very weak because spending is massively impaired by unemployment and austerity," Gilles Moec, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said.

Spain's unemployment rate is above 26 percent. That has impeded spending on the high street, as have the high budget imbalances that have forced the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to cut expenditure and hike taxes.

New austerity measures are increasingly likely after the central government reported its fiscal deficit was 3.8 percent of gross domestic product at the end of June, already up to the end-of-year target.

"Whenever the economy starts breathing, you'll have additional pressure to start cutting the deficit, so we get in to additional austerity and spending will fall. It's going to be a choppy ride," Moec said.

Spain has been in recession since the end of 2011, though economic output data from April to June showed a fall of just 0.1 percent from a quarter earlier, prompting the government to announce the slump was over.

Economists are not convinced, pointing out that much of the second quarter improvement, after a 0.5 percent contraction January to March, was due to strong tourism figures and high exports while domestic demand remains deeply depressed. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer, John Stonestreet)