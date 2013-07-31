* Retail sales fall 5.1 percent from year earlier in June
MADRID, July 31 Spanish retail sales fell for
the thirty-sixth month running in June, offering a snapshot of
the shrinking consumer spending that is hampering a long-awaited
economic recovery.
With Spain increasingly reliant on exports to generate
growth, its current account - the broadest measure of a
country's terms of trade - turned to a surplus in May.
The recession has lasted since the end of 2011, though
economic output fell just 0.1 percent between April and June,
leading the government to state the slump was over.
Economists are not convinced, saying the second quarter
improvement from a 0.5 percent contraction between January to
March could be short-lived because it relied mostly on seasonal
gains in tourism and too many Spaniards remain out of work.
Calendar-adjusted retail sales fell 5.1 percent year-on-year
in June, according to National Statistics Institute data on
Wednesday, while the Bank of Spain said the current account
posted a 2.4 billion euro surplus in the previous month.
"It's no secret that domestic demand remains very weak
because spending is massively impaired by unemployment and
austerity," Gilles Moec, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said.
Spain's unemployment rate is above 26 percent. That has
impeded spending on the high street, as have the high budget
gaps that have forced the government of Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy to cut expenditure and hike taxes.
New austerity measures are increasingly likely after the
central government reported its fiscal deficit was 3.8 percent
of gross domestic product at the end of June, already up to the
end-of-year target.
"Whenever the economy starts breathing, you'll have
additional pressure to start cutting the deficit, so we get in
to additional austerity and spending will fall. It's going to be
a choppy ride," Moec said.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro late on Wednesday
announced different deficit targets for Spain's 17 regional
governments for the first time, forcing some local authorities
to tighten the purse strings more than others.
Catalonia will, for example, have a deficit target of 1.58
percent of GDP while the Madrid regional deficit cannot surpass
1.07 percent of its economy.
STRENGTH ABROAD, WEAKNESS AT HOME
A strong external market has lifted the current account into
surplus in the last few months from one of the world's largest
deficits as a percentage of output before the economic crisis.
May moved to surplus from a deficit last year on the back of
a 9.9 percent rise in exports while imports dropped 0.8 percent,
according to the Bank of Spain data.
Exports have become increasingly key for the Spanish economy
and were worth a third of total output in the first quarter, up
from just a fifth in 2009.
But with internal demand still by far the main component of
GDP, until more consumers start spending again, the economy will
find it difficult to grow in a sustainable way.
Spanish company earnings also showed how general improvement
in the first half of the year had been driven by strength abroad
against weakness at home.
Bucking that trend have been bargain retailers such as Dia
, the world's No.3 discount grocer, which said on Monday
sales had risen in Spain by 5.5 percent, as cash-strapped
consumers search for ways to save money.
"Of the IBEX companies, for example BBVA, Tecnicas
Reunidas, Grifols GRLS.MC>, builders... practically the
only thing carrying them are contracts and business volume out
of Spain," said Pedro Alvarez, trader at Banco Sabadell.
"If you look at (Spain's largest department store) Corte
Ingles, which is having problems, you get a good idea of how
things are going in the country."
