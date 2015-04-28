* Spain to up 2015 growth forecast to 2.9 pct on Thursday
* Consumer spending rebound one of biggest boosts
* But legacy of crisis, joblessness could bite in future
* Longer-term outlook for Spain's economy unclear
By Sarah White
MADRID, April 28 At Diego Manrique's second-hand
car dealership on the outskirts of Madrid, business is picking
up. A long economic crisis has over the months brought many
prospective buyers to appraise his cheap deals - but now they
are actually handing over money.
"People are sick of not being able to buy anything, they're
thinking 'I've got credit and now it's time'," said Manrique,
whose monthly sales are up almost by half on last year's.
This recovery in consumer confidence is underpinning
official forecasts for a rise in Spain's growth to 2.9 percent
this year from last September's 2 percent.
It's also fuelling the hopes of the centre-right government,
which believes this growth can help it win a general election
later this year - despite polls showing declining support - and
continue for another five years.
Yet the turnaround story may be tested much sooner than
that, putting the onus on industry and exports to drive the
recovery instead.
Some economists predict the rebound among consumers may ease
in a year or so, given that the jobless rate is unlikely to fall
below one in six of the workforce for several years.
Family budgets also remain strained: A majority of
households is still telling pollsters that their situation has
not improved over the last six months.
"The rebound has come to a great extent at the expense of
savings," said Angel Laborda, an economist at Spanish think tank
Funcas, which expects growth in household consumption to slow in
2016, in line with the 13 out of 17 consultancies it surveyed on
the matter.
KEEP ON LENDING
In the short-term, private consumption is seen reaching 2.7
percent in 2015, one of the highest rates in Europe, after
reaching a six-year high in 2014, according to European
Commission forecasts.
Many firms are already seeing the impact: New car sales
jumped 40 percent in March, hotel spending was up 56 percent
during the annual spring break and sales of household goods like
fridges have risen 3.1 percent so far this year.
Even waste collection is up as people replace bulky items
such as TVs, according to services group Ferrovial.
Keeping up consumption depends on keeping up lending, which
plummeted when Spain's debt-fuelled economic boom came to a halt
in 2008 but is now boosted by cheap European Central Bank loans.
Consumer credit association Asnef said lending rose for the
second year in a row in 2014, to just over 8 percent.
"We're getting visits from banks, they're opening the tap a
little more," said Pedro Cobos, whose tiny dealership sells 1 to
2 cars a month compared to 30 to 40 at Manrique's next door.
WHAT'S NEXT?
But key factors that have been boosting spending, like
negative inflation and a weaker euro, are expected to fade.
The impact of recent salary cuts which have been an overly
popular cost-saving tool by Spanish businesses of late will also
act as a brake, as could a reluctance by Spanish households -
among the most indebted in Europe - to take on more loans.
In the short-term, rising tourism and exports should help
make up the gap.
But a clear long term growth model is yet to emerge, and in
the meantime, the business environment is still far from being
back to its former health, Cobos pointed out.
"After some very bad years, things have been a little
better, we're getting more calls... (But) sales are not even
back to 2011 levels," he said.
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Sophie Walker)