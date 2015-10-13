(Adds details, quotes)

By Sarah White

MADRID Oct 13 Spain's tax revenues are growing more than expected and will offset any overspending by its regions, Finance Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, stressing that the country would meet its deficit target this year.

The European Commission warned on Monday that Spain risked overshooting its budget deficit targets for this year and next, weeks ahead of a general election in which de Guindos's ruling People's Party (PP) hopes to win votes for its handling of the economy.

Healthy tax revenues alongside spending cuts and lower debt interest costs would compensate for any overspending by regions or lower-than-expected social security contributions, de Guindos told journalists at an event.

"We will attain the target with ease this year," he said.

Spain's 2015 target is 4.2 percent this year and 2.8 percent next year. However, the commission predicts the country will have a budget deficit of 4.5 percent of economic output this year and 3.5 percent next year.

The regions would overshoot spending targets this year and social security contributions would be less than projected, he said. But income and sales tax were growing fast.

"We will find that the better-than-expected growth rates will accelerate at the end of the year," he said. (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)