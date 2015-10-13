(Adds details, quotes)
By Sarah White
MADRID Oct 13 Spain's tax revenues are growing
more than expected and will offset any overspending by its
regions, Finance Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday,
stressing that the country would meet its deficit target this
year.
The European Commission warned on Monday that Spain risked
overshooting its budget deficit targets for this year and next,
weeks ahead of a general election in which de Guindos's ruling
People's Party (PP) hopes to win votes for its handling of the
economy.
Healthy tax revenues alongside spending cuts and lower debt
interest costs would compensate for any overspending by regions
or lower-than-expected social security contributions, de Guindos
told journalists at an event.
"We will attain the target with ease this year," he said.
Spain's 2015 target is 4.2 percent this year and 2.8 percent
next year. However, the commission predicts the country will
have a budget deficit of 4.5 percent of economic output this
year and 3.5 percent next year.
The regions would overshoot spending targets this year and
social security contributions would be less than projected, he
said. But income and sales tax were growing fast.
"We will find that the better-than-expected growth rates
will accelerate at the end of the year," he said.
Reporting By Sarah White