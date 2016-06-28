(Includes May retail, quote, deficit)
MADRID, June 28 The Spanish central bank said on
Tuesday it expected Spain's economic growth to have slowed
slightly in the second quarter, and that it was still too early
to say how Britain's vote to leave the European Union would
impact the global economy.
Gross domestic product (GDP) in the period from April to
June was estimated have grown 0.7 percent, compared to 0.8
percent in the first quarter, the Bank of Spain said in its
monthly report.
Separate official data showed retail sales in May rose at
their lowest rate in five months, adding to signs of a possible
slowdown.
However, the central bank said the economy remained strong.
"The most recent information available continues to point to
robust growth of activity," it said.
Official preliminary GDP data will be published by the
National Statistics Institute July 29.
The bank also said it was very difficult to forecast the
longer-term effects of last Thursday's Brexit vote, "how intense
the reaction will be, or how long it will last."
Britain's vote to leave caused a global market rout and
pushed the pound to its lowest level in 31 years.
The last time Spain's economy grew at a slower rate was in
the last quarter of 2014. Since a prolonged slump ended
mid-2013, strong domestic demand has driven an economic
recovery.
Political uncertainty after an inconclusive general election
in December appears to have had little effect on the economic
recovery so far, with economic indicators largely unchanged.
A new election on Sunday produced similar results to that
seen in December, though a slightly stronger showing for the
acting People's Party (PP) is fuelling hopes a deal on a new
government can be reached.
