* Quarterly growth in Q2 keeps pace with Q1 -stats body
* Econ Min expects growth rate to be same in Q3
* Consumer spending robust, service exports strong
* Investment climate may be cooling amid political impasse
* Has been without functioning government for 8 months
By Angus Berwick
MADRID, Aug 25 Spain's economy grew strongly in
the second quarter as consumer spending stayed robust and demand
for exports rose, though there were signs that a vibrant
investment climate may be starting to cool after months of
political uncertainty.
An economic recovery has retained momentum through eight
months without a functioning government, as the country has
continued to notch up one of the fastest growth rates in the
euro zone this year.
Quarter on quarter GDP growth reached 0.8 percent, keeping
pace with the first quarter and up a tenth of a percentage point
from a preliminary estimate, Thursday's final data from national
statistics agency INE showed.
Consumer spending grew 3.6 percent year on year as people
who kept their jobs through a recession that ended in 2013 took
advantage of better times to buy big-ticket goods like washing
machines.
Exports of services also performed well, INE said, even
outside the tourism sector which has been boosted by record
numbers of visitors this summer.
Spain's acting economy minister, Luis de Guindos, said he
expected the economy would eventually be impacted by the lack of
a government.
However "from what we can tell there is no slowdown in the
third quarter, it will be similar to the second and first," he
told reporters.
After two inconclusive national elections in December and
June, the spectre of a third looms.
Politicians last week inched closer to ending the impasse
when the People's Party of acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
agreed terms to negotiate a pact with a smaller rival,
Ciudadanos.
If the agreement is sealed, Ciudadanos will back Rajoy in a
parliamentary confidence vote on Aug. 31 on forming a
government. But even then Rajoy would still be short of the
majority he needs, raising the possibility of third ballot in
December unless others also agree to back him or abstain.
CHALLENGING AUTUMN
While fallout for gross domestic product so far has been
slight, the political deadlock has triggered concerns that
companies might delay expansion plans.
A slowdown in manufacturers' investment in equipment and
machinery extended into the second quarter, the INE data showed,
when it grew at 7.8 percent year-on-year against 9.3 percent in
the previous three months and almost 11 percent in the last
quarter of 2015.
Analysts from Barclays said they expected investment growth
to continue to decelerate, hit by declining business confidence.
However, they raised their 2016 growth forecast by 0.3
percentage points to 3.1 percent, citing strong exports.
In a sign of the possible impact on government investment,
spending on public works contracts slumped by a fifth in the
first quarter, separate data showed on Tuesday, as decisions on
infrastructure projects like roads, ports and trains were
deferred.
On an annual basis the economy grew by 3.2 percent in the
second quarter, INE said - below the 3.4 percent growth rate of
the first but in line with a preliminary estimate.
The acting government expects the economy to expand 2.9
percent this year - one of the fastest rates in the euro zone -
though scrutiny is growing over whether that will be enough to
reach deficit targets without spending cuts.
Gross debt rose to a record high 1.1 trillion euros ($1.24
trillion) in June, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday, which
the economy ministry said was equivalent to 100.9 percent of
national output - well above 2016 goals.
Further delays to forming a government would bring Spain up
against the EU's deadline of mid-October to submit a 2017
budget. Missing that would damage investor confidence and raise
the possibility of sanctions.
"Spain is heading towards a challenging autumn as a late
government formation would mean delays to the budget, the
expenditure ceiling and the new path of deficit target
approval," the Barclays analysts said in a note.
