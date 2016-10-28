(Recasts to focus on political impact, adds inflation)
MADRID Oct 28 Spain's economy expanded at a
slightly slower pace in the third quarter, though growth has so
far largely weathered a political deadlock expected to be
resolved this weekend.
Output grew 0.7 percent in the July to September period from
the previous three months, according to preliminary data from
the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday, down from the
0.8 percent recorded a quarter earlier.
There were also signs of recovery in Spain's troubled
banking sector on Friday as Caixabank, the third
largest lender, and medium-sized Banco Sabadell beat
profit forecasts and improved both their bad loan and capital
positions.
Weak inflation, a job market recovery and a bumper tourist
season have boosted consumer spending this year, helping Spain's
three-year recovery from recession stay on track in recent
quarters following two inconclusive elections.
Conservative leader Mariano Rajoy is set to return to power
this weekend after 10 months of effort to form a government amid
bickering between political rivals on the left and right, some
of whom have now decided to step aside.
Rajoy's People's Party (PP) will not have a majority in
parliament, however, creating another potential headwind for the
economy, which is expected to start slowing more markedly next
year.
Parties will have to reach agreements to pass a new budget
for 2017 or introduce further labour reforms, for instance.
Spain's gross domestic product is widely expected to expand
by at least 3 percent this year, while the caretaker government
forecasts growth will slow to 2.3 percent next year.
Britain's vote to leave the European Union is seen as a
possible threat to economies across the bloc next year, while
rising inflation may also prove a hindrance for Spain, where low
prices have boosted household budgets.
Spanish consumer prices, harmonised for comparison with
other EU countries, were up 0.5 percent year-on-year in October,
preliminary data from INE showed on Friday, their biggest rise
since September 2013.
On an annual basis, Spanish output grew by 3.2 percent, INE
said, exceeding forecasts but down from 3.4 percent in the
previous quarter. Last quarter's reading was revised upwards
from 3.2 percent.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Kevin Liffey)