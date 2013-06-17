SANTANDER, Spain, June 17 Spain's economy may show a clear turnaround in the second quarter according to available economic data, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday during a conference in the northern city of Santander.

From January to March the economy shrank 0.5 percent compared to the last three months of 2012, marking the seventh straight quarter of falling output.

The government expects GDP to fall 1.3 percent in 2013, though has said the economy should be growing before the end of the year.