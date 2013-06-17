BRIEF-Westell stockholders approve reverse stock split
* Westell Technologies Inc - Class A common stock expected to begin trading at post-split level as of commencement of trading on June 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTANDER, Spain, June 17 Spain's economy may show a clear turnaround in the second quarter according to available economic data, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday during a conference in the northern city of Santander.
From January to March the economy shrank 0.5 percent compared to the last three months of 2012, marking the seventh straight quarter of falling output.
The government expects GDP to fall 1.3 percent in 2013, though has said the economy should be growing before the end of the year.
* Carrum Health - received $6.5 million in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners Source text for Eikon: