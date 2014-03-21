UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
MADRID, March 21 Spanish economic growth could be as much as 1.8 percent next year, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday, above the government's previous estimates of 1.5 percent.
"We believe, that in 2015, and analyst consensus points to this too, that growth could be 1.8 percent," Rajoy said during a press conference in Brussels.
Spain's economy shrank by 1.2 percent in 2013, though is expected to grow by about 1 percent this year after emerging from recession in the second half of last year. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
NEW YORK, April 24 Global equity markets rallied on Monday to send a gauge of world stock indexes to a record high, while the euro briefly jumped to a five-month peak against the U.S. dollar as the first round of an election in France went to the market's preferred candidate.