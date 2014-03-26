UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed fines Deutsche Bank $156.6 mln for forex violations
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.
MADRID, March 26 The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday economic data so far this year points to a continuation of a gradual economic recovery, with gross domestic product (GDP) seen growing 1.2 percent in 2014.
In its monthly bulletin, the central bank said Spain's public deficit excluding bank aid is expected to have reached 6.6 percent of GDP in 2013, overshooting an EU target for 6.5 percent, and falling to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2014, in line with the EU target. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
NEW YORK, April 20 Days ahead of France's presidential election, volatility indexes measuring stock price uncertainty in European shares versus U.S. stocks have diverged to their widest margin since just after Britain voted to leave the European Union.