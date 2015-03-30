BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos speaking at an event in Madrid :
* Spanish economy is expected to have grown 0.8 percent in the first quarter of 2015
* Reiterates the Spanish economy is seen growing 2.5-3 pct this year
* Bond-buying program from European Central Bank is already having positive impact on inflation expectations (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv