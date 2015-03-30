March 30 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos speaking at an event in Madrid :

* Spanish economy is expected to have grown 0.8 percent in the first quarter of 2015

* Reiterates the Spanish economy is seen growing 2.5-3 pct this year

* Bond-buying program from European Central Bank is already having positive impact on inflation expectations (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)