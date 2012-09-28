WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday commended Spain's audit of its banking sector, calling it "significant and helpful" to pinpoint the most troubled lenders.

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the global lender, also said the stress tests, conducted by an independent auditor, showed the funds Spain needs to recapitalize its banks were "comfortably" below the aid promised by Spain's European partners.

An independent audit of Spanish banks by Oliver Wyman on Friday showed the country's banks would need a manageable 59.3 billion euros ($76 billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn.

"I strongly support the authorities' commitment to ensure that capital needs are met in a timely manner and that the weakest banks are dealt with effectively," Lagarde said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)