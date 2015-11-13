By Sonya Dowsett
| MURCIA, Spain
MURCIA, Spain Nov 13 Spain is facing rising
levels of child poverty as its economic recovery fails to bridge
a growing gulf between rich and poor, storing up problems for an
already-strained social security system.
While the country has emerged from recession and become one
of the fastest-growing economies in Europe, more than one in
three children - or 2.6 million - are at risk of poverty or
social exclusion, according to latest EU figures.
High levels of long-term unemployment coupled with spending
cuts to healthcare and education have pushed more families and
young children below the breadline even as the economy picks up.
Inequality is set to be a key issue in a December election
where the ruling centre-right People's Party is running a
campaign focusing on how Spain pulled back from the brink of an
international bail-out to become the euro zone poster child for
careful debt management through austerity measures.
The opposition Socialists and leftist newcomer Podemos
however have seized on growing rates of poverty as a sign that
the economic rebound has failed to reach many households.
In the southern region of Murcia, which has one of the
highest poverty rates in Spain, divorced mother Victoria
Belmonte has spent years looking for work from factories to
supermarkets.
Since her state benefit dried up in June, the 42-year-old
former beautician has relied on charity handouts and her own
mother's pension to feed and clothe her four children.
"My income at the moment is zero euros," she said in a
church-owned building in Puente Tocinos, a working-class suburb
of the city of Murcia, where volunteers were helping children
with their homework.
"The most difficult part is the children because they want
to do things, but they can't," she added. "I'm trying to live
day-to-day but I worry about the future. What will happen for
example if one of my kids wants to go to university?"
VICIOUS CIRCLE
The growing number of impoverished children heaps more
pressure on a social security system struggling with one of the
fastest-ageing populations in the world.
Children trapped in poverty and denied opportunities could
end up on benefits instead of turning into the tax-paying
workers that the system desperately needs, say campaigners and
economists.
"They will be adults stunted in reaching their potential.
They will probably be adults dependent on social security," said
Andres Conde, head of Save the Children in Spain.
The proportion of children under 16 classed as at risk of
poverty or social exclusion in Spain reached 35.4 percent last
year, the highest in the euro zone bar Greece where riots and
strikes against austerity measures in recent days have revived
memories of the height of the euro zone debt crisis.
The figure, which is 10 percentage points above the euro
zone average, has risen sharply from 31.9 percent in 2013, when
the economy emerged from over five years of downturn.
The EU indicator, known as AROPE, is calculated taking into
account factors such as relative household income compared with
the national average and the ability to afford basic items like
adequate heating or a washing machine.
A key cause of child poverty is the high number of people
jobless for more than two years - which stands at nine times the
level seen in 2008 in a country where the job seekers' welfare
benefit ends after around 18 months.
"The loss of work and reduction of wages is concentrated
among adults living with children. Therefore children run a
greater chance of being poor than other sectors of the
population," said Salvador Perez-Moreno, professor at the
applied economics department of the University of Malaga.
Spain's unemployment rate has fallen to around 21 percent
from 26 percent since the recession ended in 2013, but the
proportion of jobless who have been unemployed for two years or
more has jumped by about 10 percentage points.
FEW HOURS, LOW PAY
Murcia, known for its golf resorts, was gripped by
construction fever during the boom years and the 2008 property
crash left many without work or qualifications, said Victor
Martinez, the regional People's Party spokesman.
"The recovery is real, our country is coming out of crisis,"
he told Reuters. "But that recovery is taking a long time to
reach individuals and firms."
Belmonte's ex-husband, for example, was a plumber before the
recession, earning enough to support her as a stay-at-home
mother to their children now aged 6 to 16. But his business went
bust and he now has no income.
Although unemployment is falling, much of the work available
is of low quality, with poor wages and limited hours meaning
even those in employment struggle to make ends meet.
The salaries of Spain's lowest earners has declined over the
past seven years. The number of people living in households
where adults worked for less than a fifth of normal working
hours over the past year has more than doubled in Spain since
the start of the downturn - the biggest leap in the EU.
In Puente Tocinos, Catholic charity Caritas has set up one
of many programmes around the country supporting children with
academic and psychological help in the hope of improving their
chances in life.
Around 35 children aged six to 12 gathered around tables to
finish their homework before taking a snack of a tuna roll and
fruit juice into the square outside for a break.
Priest Jose Antonio Cano, who oversees the programme, said
most were children from ordinary families that had been hit hard
by the recession.
"We realised that if we didn't help them with their
education, the cycle would just repeat itself."
