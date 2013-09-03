China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MADRID, Sept 3 The number of people registered as jobless in Spain in August marginally declined from a month earlier, falling by just 31 people, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.
August's slight decline marks the sixth straight month of falling figures, leaving 4.7 million people out of work.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.