MADRID, June 2 The number of Spaniards
registered as jobless fell for the fourth straight month in May
and at the sharpest pace for that month on record, according to
official data on Tuesday, though almost one in four remained out
of work.
Jobless fell 2.7 percent in May from a month earlier, equal
to the drop reported in April, as 117,985 fewer people were
registered as out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed.
That left some 4,215,000 Spaniards out of a job.
"The economic recovery in Spain is not cyclical but
structural," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in response to
the figures, reiterating a promise that at least 20 million
people will be registered as working by 2019.
The total number of people paying in to the social security
system rose to 17.2 million by the end of May, up 213,015
people, or 1.25 percent, from a month earlier.
The first quarter unemployment rate, according to a survey
by the National Statistics Institute (INE), stood at 23.8
percent.
Jobless figures rose in January for the first time since
October, marking the end of the busy Christmas season, though
the numbers began falling again February and have dropped in
each month since then.
Joblessness fell most markedly in services, down 2.4
percent, or by 68,826 people. In the construction sector, 17,520
fewer people were out of work, while the number of unemployed
factory workers fell by 12,874, the figures showed.
In seasonally adjusted terms, joblessness fell by 34,160
people, also the strongest month of May on record and marking
almost 25 straight months of falling unemployment.
The monthly jobless figures report the number of unemployed
registered with the Labour Ministry while INE quarterly data is
compiled from a survey of the working population.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Louise Ireland)