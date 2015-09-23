DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MADRID, Sept 23 Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde called on Wednesday for a new cross-party pact on pension reform, building on a 2013 overhaul that placed tight controls on how far payments to retirees can rise over the coming years.
Analysts have warned that the new regime may reduce payments to a level where they no longer allow the retired to cover their cost of living, plunging pensioners into poverty. A falling birth rate coupled with longer life expectancy is squeezing the social security system. (Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.