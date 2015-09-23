MADRID, Sept 23 Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde called on Wednesday for a new cross-party pact on pension reform, building on a 2013 overhaul that placed tight controls on how far payments to retirees can rise over the coming years.

Analysts have warned that the new regime may reduce payments to a level where they no longer allow the retired to cover their cost of living, plunging pensioners into poverty. A falling birth rate coupled with longer life expectancy is squeezing the social security system. (Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)