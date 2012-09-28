BRIEF-Global Medical REIT sees Q3 affo per share $0.18
* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update and announces guidance ranges for the third and fourth quarters of 2017
MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's Banco Popular, one of the country's seven banks identified in an independent audit as needing extra capital to weather a severe economic downturn, ruled out requesting public aid to meet its capital needs.
The bank said it would use its own funds to cover a 3.2 billion euro ($4.1 billion) shortfall identified by auditor Oliver Wyman on Friday and would soon present a new business plan to raise capital.
* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update and announces guidance ranges for the third and fourth quarters of 2017
* Gladstone Land acquires organic farmland in north carolina for $2.2 million