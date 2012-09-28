MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's Banco Popular, one of the country's seven banks identified in an independent audit as needing extra capital to weather a severe economic downturn, ruled out requesting public aid to meet its capital needs.

The bank said it would use its own funds to cover a 3.2 billion euro ($4.1 billion) shortfall identified by auditor Oliver Wyman on Friday and would soon present a new business plan to raise capital.