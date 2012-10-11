* S&P cuts sovereign to 1 notch above junk, outlook negative
* Warns aid request delay a potential negative for rating
* Inflation hits 16-month high in September
* Spain banks' dependence on ECB continues
* Econ Sec says Spain still considering aid request
By Paul Day and Rodrigo De Miguel
MADRID, Oct 11 Spain faced renewed pressure to
take the politically humiliating step of seeking sovereign aid
on Thursday after a credit agency cut its rating for the
government's debt to near junk.
Standard and Poor's said recession was limiting Spain's
options on policy and said Madrid's delay in asking for aid
could drag on the new rating, which it kept on negative outlook
- indicating another cut is in prospect.
Another headache for the government came with data showing
consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in 16 months in
September, further depressing demand among cash-strapped
consumers.
"We expect the current situation to continue to run until
either market or political pressures become more acute," U.S.
investment bank JP Morgan said in a note to clients. "The
promise of ECB action may be holding back both sorts of pressure
in the near-term, and there is little evidence to suggest that
either will necessarily reappear over the next few weeks."
The European Central Bank's plan to buy the bonds of
struggling governments has raised hopes of an end to the most
acute phase of the euro zone's crisis. Spain's delay in asking
formally for such aid is steadily undermining such hopes.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has said he will only make
an aid request decision when he had all the details, is thought
to be waiting for regional elections Oct. 21 and, if the ECB
effect keeps debt costs down, he may delay a decision further.
While neither Rajoy or the euro zone's paymaster Germany
seem keen for Spain to dive in to a rescue plan, further market
pressure or a sovereign downgrade to junk would hasten the
process, economists say.
"In the short term we suspect that the noise and column
inches generated by the S&P downgrade will be disproportionate
to its impact," Citi said in a note.
"But the longer term impact could be very significant if the
market sees the trajectory towards Spain's eventual exclusion
from (investment grade) indices as inevitable."
Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre
reiterated that Madrid was still considering whether to apply
for aid.
S&P's action brought it in line with peer Moody's, which
also has Spain on the verge of losing its investment grade and
is due to complete a review of that rating this month.
RISING YIELDS
Spanish borrowing costs have fallen well back from levels
above 7 percent that triggered bailouts for other euro zone
states, but the yield on its 10-year bond rose to nearly 6
percent early on Thursday before dipping back to 5.82 percent,
down on the day.
The yield remains around 180 basis points below the levels
it reached before the ECB first suggested it would start a
bond-buying programme.
Improved funding conditions over the last month have helped
Spanish corporates and banks, including Santander and
BBVA, return to markets for funds and reduce reliance
on the ECB for funding.
"There has been a window for Spanish companies and banks to
tap the bond markets and that has reduced the reliance in
September, but it is still too early to talk about a new trend
and overall the dependence on the ECB seems high," said Nuria
Alvarez, analyst at Madrid-based Renta 4.
The Treasury plans a private placement of 4.86 billion euros
($6.3 billion) of bonds maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2017 on
Thursday to finance part of a fund aimed at reducing financing
costs for Spanish regions that have been shut out of markets.
Its efforts to cut back public spending and retrench the
budget include a 3-point rise in VAT to 21 percent last month.
Data on Thursday, however, showed that drove inflation to 3.4
percent - another burden for households already struggling with
unemployment of 25 percent and cuts in pay and benefits.
The resulting grim growth outlook is undermining Rajoy's
plans to cut the deficit from 8.9 percent of national output to
4.5 percent next year. Economists worry that higher inflation
will also lead to higher rises in inflation-indexed pensions
that could further undermine the push.
"Indexation of pensions might challenge fiscal targets, but
it is not the only risk. We are also concerned about lower
growth and decline in employment," S&P's economists told Reuters
in an email on Thursday.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde suggested on Thursday that
European governments should take more time with cutbacks to
reduce deficits, but Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de
Santamaria said Madrid would stick to its existing timetable.